D.O. Sportscast: Previewing Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s 2024 season
Daily Orange File Illustration
This episode of The D.O. Sportscast previews Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2024 season. The Orange have yet to make the NCAA Tournament under Gary Gait. Our men’s lacrosse beat writers Cooper Andrews, Anish Vasudevan and Zak Wolf discuss whether they will this year with host Adam McCaffery.
Published on February 3, 2024 at 1:29 am