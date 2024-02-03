Men's Lacrosse

D.O. Sportscast: Previewing Syracuse men’s lacrosse’s 2024 season

Daily Orange File Illustration

Syracuse is looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Our men's lacrosse beat writers discuss their predictions for the season.

By Daily Orange Sports Staff

This episode of The D.O. Sportscast previews Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2024 season. The Orange have yet to make the NCAA Tournament under Gary Gait. Our men’s lacrosse beat writers Cooper Andrews, Anish Vasudevan and Zak Wolf discuss whether they will this year with host Adam McCaffery.





