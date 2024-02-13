D.O. Sportscast: What does the rest of SU’s men’s basketball’s season look like?
Daily Orange File Illustration
Following the departure of Benny Williams, our men’s basketball beat writer Tyler Schiff joins host Adam McCaffery to talk about what Syracuse’s rotations will look like the rest of the way. The pair also preview next season, diving into the addition of McDonalds All-American Donovan Freeman to Adrian Autry’s 2024-25 roster.
Published on February 13, 2024 at 10:39 am