D.O. Sportscast

D.O. Sportscast: What does the rest of SU’s men’s basketball’s season look like?

Daily Orange File Illustration

Our men's basketball beat writer previews the rest of Syracuse's men's basketball season, answering questions about how they will replace Benny Williams and their postseason chances.

By Daily Orange Sports Staff

Following the departure of Benny Williams, our men’s basketball beat writer Tyler Schiff joins host Adam McCaffery to talk about what Syracuse’s rotations will look like the rest of the way. The pair also preview next season, diving into the addition of McDonalds All-American Donovan Freeman to Adrian Autry’s 2024-25 roster.





