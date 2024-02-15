Beat writers split on whether No. 5 Syracuse will defeat No. 4 Maryland

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse cruised to victory for the third straight game, dismantling Manhattan 16-3 and keeping their undefeated season alive. Joey Spallina continued his dominant start to the season with the first 10-point game for an SU player since Ryan Powell in 2000 as the rest of the attack stayed hot.

After three relatively easy games in which the Orange outscored their opponents 54-20, Syracuse faces its first big test of the season in No. 4 Maryland. The Terrapins won the National Championship in 2022, but had a disappointing end to 2023 when Army upset Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But Maryland has regrouped to start the 2024 season.

Unlike Syracuse, so far, Maryland has tested itself against ranked opponents. The Terrapins opened up the year with an overtime win over then-No. 19 Richmond, which was followed by a 11-4 win over then-No.9 Loyola Maryland. This matchup will reveal whether Syracuse can compete with highly ranked teams or if it’ll continue to be a tier below the country’s best.

Here’s how our beat writers think No. 5 Syracuse (3-0, Atlantic Coast Conference) will fare against No. 4 Maryland (2-0, Big Ten):

Zak Wolf (3-0)

Tested by the Terrapins

Syracuse 16, Maryland 14

Here’s where the tests begin. After three relatively easy games, we’ll get to see what Syracuse is made of. The Orange started 3-0 last season but fell to Maryland in a game which they never led. This time will be different.

A big part of SU’s success so far has been the difference at the faceoff X. If Syracuse wants to beat Maryland, it can’t afford to let its faceoff woes from last season come back to bite it. The Orange won just 41.9% last season, but with the additions of graduate transfer Mason Kohn and freshman Johnny Mullen, Syracuse has gone 75.3% from the X through three games.

But Saturday won’t be as easy for Kohn and the rest of the faceoff unit. Maryland faceoff man Luke Wierman is no slouch with a career 60.4% win rate and is the Terrapins all-time leader in faceoff wins (667). But despite Wierman’s accolades, Kohn can keep pace with him. I expect a big performance from Kohn and for him to be in the conversation for the best faceoff man in the country as a result.

On the back of a strong performance from Kohn, Syracuse’s offense will continue its hot streak and start 4-0 for the first time since 2020.

Cooper Andrews (3-0)

Not so fast

Syracuse 13, Maryland 15

In the words of College Gameday’s Lee Corso: not so fast, Zak. Yes, SU’s attack will continue to shine versus Maryland. Spallina, who leads the nation with 26 points and is the reigning ACC Attack of the Week, should prove to be lethal.

However, I think Kohn is set to have his coldest performance from the faceoff X since joining Division I going up against Wierman. Thus far, Kohn’s had an easy transition away from D-III — facing Vermont, Colgate and Manhattan — posting a 77% winning percentage in those games. He simply doesn’t have the reps against an opponent like Wierman and will struggle to do the job Saturday.

This game has the potential to prove a lot for the Orange, who were recently promoted to Inside Lacrosse’s No. 5 team in the nation. If Kohn succeeds, then Syracuse has a bonafide star as its faceoff specialist and can become even more dangerous due to its elite offense. Though I just don’t expect everything to come together — mainly, Kohn providing his attack with more possessions — versus the Terrapins.

Anish Vasudevan (3-0)

Turtles can bite

Syracuse 12, Maryland 13

Two years after the Orange made their last NCAA Championship appearance, the Terrapins made their third in five years. While Syracuse slowly fell out of the national conversation, Maryland quickly became a mainstay with John Tillman at the helm of the program.

Army, who SU faces 11 days after this matchup, shockingly ended the Terrapins’ 2023 season in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But that loss doesn’t blemish Maryland’s recent record, including an undefeated 2022 season. The Terrapins know how to win against the best teams and they’re going to show that again Saturday.

Spallina and the rest of Syracuse’s attack feasted on adequate goalies from Vermont, Colgate and Manhattan. But the unit has their work cut out for them versus Logan McNaney, who is back this year after tearing his ACL last February. At his best, McNaney is a brick wall. He posted back-to-back 19- and 17-save performances in the 2022 Final Four, giving up four goals to Loyola this past weekend.

I think the Orange will reach double digits, but their struggles against McNaney will end in their first loss of the year.