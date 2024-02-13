Beat writers split on SU’s second meeting with No. 7 North Carolina

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The last time Syracuse faced North Carolina, the Orange suffered its worst Atlantic Coast Conference ever. UNC pummeled Syracuse by 36 points, shooting 48.1% from the field.

UNC quickly attacked the paint, knowing Syracuse was limited in the frontcourt. Boosted by Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels scored 16 of their first 19 points inside the paint.

“Starting right from the beginning, I thought North Carolina was the tougher team,” head coach Adrian Autry said.

Autry’s squad welcomes UNC to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday. Here’s what our beat writers believe will happen when Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC) faces the No. 7 Tar Heels (19-5, 11-2 ACC):

Cole Bambini (20-4)

Rah Rah Carolina

North Carolina 90, Syracuse 72

We all know what happened the last time these two teams played. In its worst-ACC loss ever, Syracuse looked lethargic, and UNC breezed past the Orange. And as both teams meet again, there’s nothing restricting the Tar Heels from getting the season-sweep with another blowout victory.

North Carolina boasts the highest scoring offense in the ACC, averaging more than 82 points per game — it dropped 103 on the Orange the last time out. Syracuse, right now, can’t compete with that. It fought hard versus Clemson at home, but the lack of depth on the team is troubling.

Versus Clemson, Autry played just seven players, including Mounir Hima, who played four minutes. That won’t work versus UNC, which has plenty of depth with players like RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, Harrison Ingram, Bacot and more. The list of threats to Syracuse keeps coming, and though the Orange came back from 15 versus Clemson, UNC has their number in many facets, making it difficult for this game to go Syracuse’s way.

Henry O’Brien (19-5)

Not as bad as last time

North Carolina 91, Syracuse 70

Syracuse will get killed. The question is by how much. With the Orange stretched for depth and size, Bacot will have an easy time getting to the basket. When the Tar Heels don’t go to Bacot, Davis will have another excellent shooting performance.

If there’s anything to look for in this matchup, it’s to see how SU plays when it’s down. The Orange didn’t show any fight against the Tar Heels in the first go-around. Autry indirectly mentioned this loss following the Wake Forest blowout defeat. But if they can scrap for more rebounds and not take risky shots, then there can be something to hang your hat on.

This could be the case for the first half. But I think by the time we get to the 10-minute mark of the second half, many of the Dome seats will be empty and the Tar Heels will be up by over 20 points.

Tyler Schiff (19-5)

Don’t overthink it

Syracuse 85, North Carolina 83

You might recognize my tagline from Judah Mintz’s patented catchphrase — evident in many of his social media posts.

Don’t overthink the embarrassing 36-point defeat on Jan. 13, where North Carolina notched a season-best 58 points in the paint. Don’t overthink the tin frontcourt and its upcoming matchup with one of the nation’s best big men duos in Bacot and Ingram. In front of a packed JMA Wireless Dome — one that has willed Syracuse to a respectable 10-2 record — there’s a chance, albeit slim, that the Orange clinch an elusive first Quad 1 win against one of the ACC’s best.

But a near-perfect performance has to happen. No ill-advised contested pull-ups early in the shot clock. No stagnant offensive sets in the halfcourt. Maliq Brown needs solid minutes from Hima, his lone backup. Mintz and J.J. Starling need to limit the scoring output from Cadeau and Davis. The Orange are capable of reaching such outcomes so long as they lock in and stay disciplined.

It seems impossible, but if Syracuse works patiently to control the tempo, find high-quality looks, and continue its prowess in transition, expect a narrow contest at the very least.