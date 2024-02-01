Beat writers split on if Syracuse will defeat Wake Forest

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Despite winning its first meeting with Boston College on Jan. 10, Syracuse slumped to a 80-75 loss at Conte Forum Tuesday. The Orange gave up a 21-0 run — spanning both halves — which built up a 14-point deficit they couldn’t overcome.

Though Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling tallied 18 points each, BC’s Claudell Harris Jr. canned four 3’s down the stretch to seal a home victory. SU forward Maliq Brown totaled 15 and seven rebounds, while holding Eagles’ star Quinten Post to single-digit scoring, but Syracuse couldn’t finish with the win.

SU rounds out its two-game road trip with a visit to Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 77-72 loss to Pittsburgh and currently sit at sixth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference rankings.

Here’s how our beat writers think Syracuse (14-7, 5-5 ACC) fares against Wake Forest (13-7, 5-4 ACC) Saturday:

Cole Bambini (17-4)

0-3 in NC

Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 71

Syracuse comes off a loss to Boston College, a team it should’ve beaten for the second time this season. Instead a dominant Eagles run and strong second-half 3-point shooting kept the Orange’s comeback at bay. Entering Wake Forest, a team that’s a perfect 11-0 at home, I find it difficult for the Orange to bounce back in this game.

Sure, Syracuse has found a way to bounce back following conference defeats, but taking on a Wake Forest team that boasts four scorers averaging above 14 points a game, might be a tough task Saturday.

What hurt SU versus Boston College was the Eagles’ 50% mark from deep and 60% overall from the field. Wake Forest is the third-highest 3-point shooting team in the conference, and if the Demon Deacons get going from the perimeter, I think Syracuse might be playing another game of catch-up.

Henry O’Brien (17-4)

Can’t stop the shooting

Wake Forest 81, Syracuse 71

Syracuse has been proficient at stopping the 3-point shot in this past month. But that came to a screeching halt against Boston College. A 21-0 run between the first and second halves doomed the Orange. While I don’t expect them to allow that again, I have a feeling Wake Forest, a team that has one of the best effective field goal percentages in the ACC, will have a solid shooting night.

Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis has been the scorer the Demon Deacons need. He shouldn’t have too much trouble against the Orange, but Mintz and a mixture of Brown and Quadir Copeland will certainly be up for the challenge.

Still, the game will come down to how SU’s man defense plays against Wake Forest. The game will be close for the most of it, but I think the Demon Deacons will pull away with a late double-digit lead.

Tyler Schiff (17-4)

Now or never

Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 71

Syracuse’s loss to Boston College hurt its hopes at an NCAA Tournament bid immensely. On Jan. 23, the Orange’s shock loss at home to Florida State marked the first time they lost to a team outside the AP Top 25 poll. The defeat to BC injects severe doubt on whether SU can dance again in March following a three-year absence.

Yet wins against teams like Wake Forest amplifies Syracuse’s postseason chances, despite not forgiving prior losses. The Demon Deacons rank fourth in the ACC in field goal percentage (52.8%) and third in 3-point percentage (38.2%). It’s a tall task but one that’s achievable if the Orange play to the best of their abilities.

If Starling continues to show up — provided he plays after taking a hard fall Tuesday against BC — and Brown persists to be a powerful inside presence, Syracuse stands a chance. It needs to tighten up defensively opposite Sallis and sharpshooter Cameron Hildreth but matches up well with Wake Forest on paper.

Yes, it’s hopeful thinking, but provided SU’s small margin for error throughout the tail end of conference play, I believe the Orange pull off a surprise win in North Carolina.