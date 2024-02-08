Beat writers predict No. 9 Syracuse will defeat Manhattan

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse continued its dominant start to the season with an 18-10 win over Colgate. After defeating Vermont 20-7 to begin the campaign, SU took care of the Raiders two days later to complete a 2-0 start. Outside of a poor second quarter against Colgate, it’s been smooth sailing for the Orange.

After winning Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year in 2023, Joey Spallina seems to have taken another step in year two. Spallina has 16 points through two games, including nine assists — at this point last year he had zero. Along with Spallina, Mason Kohn has been strong at the faceoff X, winning 72% of his faceoffs.

Now Syracuse takes on Manhattan, where defensive coordinator John Odierna coached for the past eight years. The Jaspers are the third game in six days for the Orange, who look to start 3-0 for the second straight season.

Here’s how our beat writers think No. 9 Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 ACC) will fare against Manhattan (0-0, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference):

Zak Wolf (2-0)

A different 3-0

Syracuse 19, Manhattan 6

For the second straight season, Syracuse will start 3-0. And although the records will read the same, there’s something different about this year’s team. The 2023 season started with a close win over Vermont followed by two blowouts against UAlbany and Holy Cross. In 2024, the Orange blew out Vermont and then defeated a very solid Colgate squad by eight goals.

The only thing standing in their way from a third straight win is an Odierna-less Manhattan team which hasn’t played a game yet this season. It would take a miracle for the Jaspers to defeat Syracuse considering how dominant the Orange have been so far.

I expect another big day from Spallina at X, who’s been racking up the assists through two games. Spallina and the rest of the attack will stay hot for the third straight game and Syracuse will cruise to victory.

Cooper Andrews (2-0)

Make it stop

Syracuse 24, Manhattan 5

I underestimated Syracuse in each of the past two games. Sure, I picked it to win, but not nearly to the excruciating degree of force it applied to Vermont and Colgate. Even against the Raiders, who shocked No. 4 Penn State to open the season, SU exploded for seven first-quarter goals and eight in the third in an eventual 18-10 drubbing.

This time — versus a Manhattan squad in its first game under a new head coach and without an abundance of impactful players who left in the offseason — I’d be hard-pressed to doubt that Syracuse will blow the Jaspers out.

Odierna was a key part of Manhattan’s staff during three straight MAAC title game appearances from 2021-23. Though the teams he helped build during his tenure at the program pale in comparison to this year’s group. The Jaspers lost First-Team All-MAAC defender Christian Clifford, goalie Joseph Persisco — who allowed the fewest goals per game in the country last year — and Liam McDonough, their faceoff specialist with a 55.% win rate.

Syracuse should be thrilled to face this team. And I expect a Spallina-led attack and a well-prepared Odierna defense to hand Manhattan a sizable defeat.

Anish Vasudevan (2-0)

Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can’t Lose

Syracuse 21, Manhattan 8

For the second straight game, I was wrong. I fed into the national narrative that Colgate’s upset over Penn State meant the once-Patriot League bottom-feeder was going to give the Orange trouble this past Monday. But the Raiders seemed to forget Spallina’s strength from X, allowing him to rattle off five assists in a blowout win.

With this prediction, I’m not going to beat around the bush. Friday’s contest against Manhattan will be ugly. The only reason the Jaspers made it to national prominence was because of Odierna. The remnants of his time in New York City may mean Manhattan still has a talented pool of players, but that’s not going to change the result.

This is the last tune-up game for SU. After playing the Jaspers, the Orange face Maryland and Utah to start a difficult road back to the postseason. On opening weekend, the Terrapins snuck by Richmond in a 12-11 win while the Utes lost to Ohio State 11-8. Syracuse could easily get by Utah, who is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome for a 10:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time contest, but Maryland will likely hand the Orange their first loss of the year. For now though, under the Friday evening lights, SU just needs to take care of business.