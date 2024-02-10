Beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to lose against Clemson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse snapped a two-game losing streak Wednesday in its 94-92 home win over Louisville. After U-of-L’s Skyy Clark canned a 3 on the right wing to tie the game at 92-92, a goaltending call on Quadir Copeland’s ensuing layup attempt secured an SU victory with five seconds remaining.

Chris Bell notched a career-high 30 points, knocking down eight 3’s. Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling added 21 points and 19, respectively. The Orange shot 60.8% from the field and forced Louisville into 17 turnovers.

On Saturday, Syracuse hosts Clemson. The Tigers enter off of a 80-76 win against No. 3 ranked North Carolina led by PJ Hall’s 25 points and former Syracuse guard Joe Girard’s 21. Girard previously spent four seasons with Syracuse before transferring for his graduate season.

Here’s how our beat writers believe Syracuse (15-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) will fare against Clemson (15-7, 5-6 ACC):

Cole Bambini (19-4)

Welcome home, Joe!

Clemson 84, Syracuse 70

That win over Louisville was a back-and-forth slugfest, which proved the Orange can score and stay in the game even with pressure on their backs. But that was Louisville, and Saturday, it’s Clemson, which comes in with momentum after upsetting then-No. 3 North Carolina.

Yes, the Orange are on their home floor, where they are most effective, but it was evident in the victory over the Cardinals that Syracuse’s depth will be a factor in games for the rest of the season. I think Clemson matches too strongly for Syracuse with Hall spearheading the front court.

I expect Syracuse to keep up with Clemson for the first half, but I think the Tigers’ shooting options like Girard and Chase Hunter will get them past the Orange in the second. It’s fair to say Clemson hasn’t met expectations, being under .500 in the conference after starting the year ranked, but I think the preceding win over the Tar Heels will boost them past Syracuse.

Henry O’Brien (18-5)

You shouldn’t worry about Joe

Clemson 87, Syracuse 71

Every Syracuse fans’ eyes will be on Girard on Saturday. Who knows if fans will give him a warm welcome. Probably not. But the Orange should clearly be more worried about the Tigers’ leading scorer.

Hall has scored the second-most points in the ACC this season, trailing only North Carolina’s RJ Davis, who dropped 22 points against SU in a blowout win at home. I have a feeling Hall will do the same, especially with Syracuse stretched thin in the frontcourt.

The Orange will have to somehow keep up with the Tigers even though they only played a seven-man rotation against Louisville. If Syracuse isn’t even going to play backups like Kyle Cuffe Jr., the starters and Copeland will get tired and this game won’t even be close.

Tyler Schiff (18-5)

Another opportunity lost

Clemson 94, Syracuse 85

Clemson sits at No. 29 in the NET rankings meaning Syracuse has an opportunity to clinch a Quad 1 win Saturday. But the task ahead is too daunting. The Tigers’ away win at Chapel Hill showed that they are one of the ACC’s premier teams. Clemson also boasts one of the country’s best frontcourt duos in Hall and Ian Schieffelin, an area where the Orange severely lack firepower.

Syracuse gave up 94 points to a Louisville team averaging just under 74 per game. They suffered a loss to Boston College and a 99-70 blowout at Wake Forest recently. Though Maliq Brown remains impressive with near-to-no help from a thin selection of backup options, he likely can’t contain Hall.

Though Girard’s scoring numbers are down slightly compared to his final year at Syracuse, he’s shown up in big games. His 21-point contribution against North Carolina headlines that. Whether it’s a zone or an aggressive man-to-man defense, I doubt the Orange succeed in consistently chasing their former star around the perimeter.

A big afternoon from Girard probably cements a victory. Just like Syracuse has floundered against teams earlier this season due to a considerable talent gap, Saturday will present a similar situation.