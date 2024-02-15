Beat writers agree Syracuse will defeat Georgia Tech

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s 86-79 home victory over No. 7 North Carolina Tuesday marked its first over an AP Top 10 team since 2019, when the Orange defeated then-No. 1 Duke. Led by Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling’s combined 48 points, SU shot a season-high 62.5% overall and 47.1% from 3.

Jumping out to a 21-11 lead within the game’s first 10 minutes, Syracuse’s offense capitalized on quality looks and its stifling 2-3 zone defense kept North Carolina at bay. Tied 42-42 at the break, SU opened the second half on an 8-2 scoring run and maintained composure down the stretch. And when a series of clutch defensive possessions from Quadir Copeland clinched a historic win, student spectators stormed Jim Boeheim Court.

“I’m sure no one gave us a chance to win this game, or even thought that we could win the game,” SU head coach Adrian Autry said. “I was just happy for these guys. So it was big. Yeah, we needed it.”

On Saturday, the Orange kickstart a two-game road trip with a matchup against Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 58-55 defeat at Notre Dame and have now lost four straight.

Here’s how our beat writers think Syracuse (16-9, 7-7 ACC) will fare in Atlanta this weekend:

Cole Bambini (20-5)

Bring back the buzz

Syracuse 77, Georgia Tech 71

Each game has been a different story for the Orange. There’s been losses to Boston College and Clemson, but nail-biting wins over Miami and an upset over No. 7 North Carolina. Entering Saturday’s game versus Georgia Tech, it’s hard to see the Orange not defeating Georgia Tech, especially after its performance versus UNC.

On paper, Syracuse should easily beat the Yellow Jackets, but the Orange have struggled on the road, and I think this will be a tightly-contested contest. Forcing Georgia Tech, which shoots just 32.4% from the 3-point line, to the perimeter will be a key. Against UNC, the Orange played strong post defense, but the Tar Heels had the sharp shooters to make the triples. Georgia Tech doesn’t.

There was a sense of rejuvenation within the team and fanbase after defeating UNC. This is the game the Orange can’t lose. I think Syracuse will ride the momentum, behind its backcourt duo of Mintz and Starling — that combined for 48 versus UNC — and pick up an important win over Georgia Tech.

Henry O’Brien (19-6)

A win streak?

Syracuse 78, Georgia Tech 74

For all of the ups and downs of the past two weeks, Syracuse has a chance to put together a stretch of winning basketball. Even with an embarrassing loss to Wake Forest and the dismissal of the longest-tenured player on the team, the Orange put together their finest win of the season.

Now, SU can build on the success by beating up on one of the ACC’s lesser powers. Georgia Tech is still in year one of the Damon Stoudemire experiment and will need time to become a contender.

Still, the Orange have to travel and playing on the road hasn’t been a strong suit for them. I still believe a mixture of Mintz, Starling and Maliq Brown should be enough to contain the Yellow Jackets.

Tyler Schiff (20-5)

Now or never

Syracuse 65, Georgia Tech 58

Syracuse’s performance Tuesday, against one of the best teams in college basketball, shows it is capable of a late push into the NCAA Tournament. Efficient offense, swarming defense and a successfully concocted plan to rely on Mintz and Starling throughout crunch time pumps hope within a once-pessimistic fanbase.

Now, with a second Quad 1 win under their belt, the Orange can’t mess up. Dreams of an at-large bid remain but aren’t promised.

The victory over UNC tees up potential for an easy second-straight win against Georgia Tech. At home, the Yellow Jackets present a daunting task — one that North Carolina fell victim to on Jan. 30 — but Syracuse should walk away on the backs of Mintz and Starling.

GT, a side which has consistently sat among the bottom rungs of the ACC this season, simply isn’t talented to halt a Syracuse squad now teeming with confidence.