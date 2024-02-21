Beat Writers agree No. 6 Syracuse will defeat Utah

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

A controversial overtime loss gave Syracuse its first blemish of 2024. Tied 12-12 against No. 4 Maryland, Michael Leo had a supposed game-winning goal waived off due to a crease violation. After video review — a system implemented this season — the call on the field was upheld. The Terrapins’ George Stamos then swiftly scored on the other end to hand SU its first loss of the season.

The Orange still showed an ability to keep up with an elite program in Maryland, but they couldn’t pull away at the end. Up next, SU takes on Utah Wednesday afternoon with a chance to bounce back. The Utes have dropped each of their first two games of 2024, including a 16-8 loss to No. 5 Denver.

Here’s how our beat writers think No. 6 Syracuse (3-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will fare against Utah (0-2, 0-0 Atlantic Sun) at the JMA Wireless Dome Wednesday:

Zak Wolf (3-1)

What is a Ute?

Syracuse 19, Utah 6

Guess I’m the first person to make an incorrect prediction. Nobody’s perfect. But after its first (albeit controversial) loss of the season, I expect Syracuse to bounce back in pretty comfortable fashion. Facing a Utah team averaging eight goals through its first two games, the Orange will take care of business just like they did in their first three games of the year.

The glaring weakness for the Utes comes at the faceoff X, one of SU’s biggest strengths this season. In its opening two games, Utah has won just 36% of its faceoffs. Sophomore Tyler Kloeckl has taken nearly double the amount of faceoffs through two games (48) than all of his freshman season (25) and has won just 17-of-48.

Meanwhile, Mason Kohn recently held his own against Maryland’s Luke Wierman. Despite a 16-for-29 outing, Kohn competed with Wierman, one of the best faceoff men in the nation and a career 61.3% performer. I expect Kohn will get back to his dominance from the first three games and SU’s offensive firepower will be too much for Utah.

Cooper Andrews (4-0)

No need to watch the replay

Syracuse 17, Utah 7

While Syracuse’s loss to Maryland ended in confusion, the Orange will leave the Dome confident after what should be a demolition of Utah. The Orange showed that even when Joey Spallina — who had just three points versus the Terrapins — isn’t as involved, their supporting cast can still keep them neck-and-neck with top ranked opponents.

Utah was foiled in its last game by a deep Denver offense which scored six goals in both the first and fourth quarters. With Leo and Luke Rhoa, who combined for seven goals against Maryland, SU’s attack will click early while Spallina will post gaudy numbers once again.

The Orange are already catching Utah at a major disadvantage. A noon opening faceoff on a weekday could be a challenge for the Utes between its cross-country travel and what will feel like a 10 a.m. start. Syracuse’s attack will be off to the races early and catch Utah asleep, putting them down early in a deficit they won’t claw back from.

Anish Vasudevan (4-0)

10 a.m. wake-up call

Syracuse 15, Utah 5

Hello, my name is Anish Vasudevan and I’m from California. Yes, jet lag, even across the U.S., is a real thing. For the past four years, it’s taken around a week each semester to get into the EST mindset. Cooper already explained this, but the Utes probably have less than a day to get settled after their 2,000 mile journey and the Orange should come out firing.

I think Wednesday afternoon’s contest will be remembered for the performance of another California export, Syracuse goalie Will Mark. What went unnoticed from Syracuse’s overtime loss to Maryland was Mark’s performance in the second half. He made multiple acrobatic saves, finishing with five in the third quarter.

Kohn is going to hand SU enough possession time to get ahead, but Mark will be responsible for thwarting any comeback attempt. Utah also commits 18 turnovers per game, so expect Riley Figueiras and Saam Olexo to spark a yard sale in the Dome.