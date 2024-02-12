Allie Kelley wins CHA Goaltender of the Week for 3rd time

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse ice hockey goalie Allie Kelley was named the College Hockey America Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Monday. The award comes after two stellar performances against Rochester Institute of Technology.

In SU’s weekend series against RIT, Kelley surrendered just one goal over 120 minutes of play. In the first game Friday night, Kelley saved 26-of-27 shots on goal. The following afternoon, Kelley saved all 33 shots she faced in a shutout victory over RIT.

Kelley has starred in her first season with the Orange, leading the CHA in saves per game with 35.16 and total saves with 1,090. She’s also made program history, setting the SU record for most saves in a game with 65 against St. Lawrence on Jan. 16. In six of her last 11 appearances for SU, Kelley has recorded 40 or more saves.

This is the third time Kelley has won the award in the 2023-2024 season. To open her first season at Syracuse, Kelley earned the honor in each of the first two weeks.