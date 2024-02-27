Olivia Adamson, Bianca Chevarie earn ACC Player of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse attack Olivia Adamson has been named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week while defender Bianca Chevarie was awarded the Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. In the Orange’s 16-14 win over then-No. 2 Notre Dame Saturday, Adamson — who also won the IWLCA Co-Offensive Player of the Week — tallied six points while Chevarie had three caused turnovers.

The Fighting Irish won their first four games of the season, including a 14-10 win over then-No. 1 Northwestern, averaging 20.5 goals per game. Though it scored 10 first-half goals, SU’s defense stifled ND in the second half, surrendering just four goals.

Stemming from Syracuse’s defensive success, Adamson took over offensively. Of SU’s 10 second-half goals, she scored four, including three in the third quarter where Syracuse took a 12-11 lead.

This is Adamson and Chevarie’s first time winning weekly ACC awards in their careers.