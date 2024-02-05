5 Syracuse players named IL Preseason All-Americans

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Delaney Sweitzer, Emma Ward and Kate Mashewske were all named to the Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American teams, the website announced Wednesday. Emma Tyrrell and Katie Goodale were also listed as honorable mentions.

Sweitzer is Syracuse’s lone player to be named to the First Team. In her senior season, Sweitzer broke out, making 10 or more saves in eight games. The website also named her its 2023 IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year.

Ward was named to the Second Team as an attack while Mashewske was added as a draw control specialist. In her junior season, Ward starred, making the IWLCA First Team backed by 56 assists, which ranked third in the nation. Mashewske was an Inside Lacrosse Second Team All-American in 2022, but suffered a season-ending lower-body injury seven games into the 2023 campaign.

“She kind of integrated back in for us shortly towards the end of fall, and then really now in this preseason,” SU third-year head coach Kayla Treanor said on Mashewske’s recovery at a media availability on Feb. 6. “We were able to play a preseason scrimmage to try to get her some game reps, but she looks good.”

Tyrrell tallied 52 goals in 2023 while Goodale led SU in caused turnovers with 27.

Syracuse opens the 2023 season on Feb. 10 against No. 1 Northwestern. The Wildcats had seven players listed as preseason All-Americans.