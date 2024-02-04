4 Syracuse players named to All-ACC Preseason Team

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Emma Ward, Emma Tyrrell, Katie Goodale and Delaney Sweitzer were all named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference preseason team, the conference announced Tuesday. In the coaches poll, SU was picked to finish second behind Boston College.

Ward was named to the all-conference attack unit before the 2024 season after a junior season in which she finished third in the nation in assists (56) and was named to the IWLCA All-American First Team. Tyrrell was named in the at-large section of the All-ACC team after tallying 52 goals last season.

“They’re definitely veteran players. They have a lot of experience and high level experience,” SU head coach Kayla Treanor said of Ward and Tyrrell at a Feb. 6 media session. “It’s great to have them returning and just commanding and owning the offense.”

On the All-ACC defensive unit, Goodale was listed after she led the Orange with 27 caused turnovers in 2023. Sweitzer was named as the sole goalie on the team. Last season, she had a career season in which she won the IWLCA and ACC Goalie of the Year awards.

“We’re excited to have her back,” Treanor said of Sweitzer. “Anytime we have a Player of the Year award winner it’s exciting to have her for another year. So I think for her it’s just continuing to build on her success of last year and get even better this year.”

The Orange begin their 2024 campaign with a matchup against the defending NCAA champions in the Northwestern Wildcats on Feb. 10 in Evanston, Illinois.