3 SU students arrested for trespassing at Sigma Alpha Mu

Three Syracuse University students were arrested for criminal trespassing at Sigma Alpha Mu Saturday, according to a university spokesperson.

“Three students were … issued appearance tickets following a reported incident at 747 Comstock Avenue,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Daily Orange. “They have also been referred to the Office of Community Standards pursuant to our Student Conduct Code procedures.”

The Eta chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu, or Sammy, moved into the house in the fall 2023 semester following the chapter’s return to campus in August 2021 after an April 2018 suspension. Before its return to campus, Lambda Chi Alpha owned the house for three semesters. Prior to the suspension, Sammy members had been residing in the house since 2015.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.