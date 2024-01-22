Warm up your winter with these five events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Operation Orange Warm-Up Coat Drive

Support central New York by donating to the Operation Orange Warm-Up Coat Drive. From Jan. 23 until Jan. 26, SU’s Office of Community Engagement with Dr. Ruth Chen will be collecting new and gently used coats all over campus. SU’s community partner, InterFaith Works of Central New York, will distribute the coats after SU’s basketball game on Jan. 27 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Where: Hendricks Chapel, Schine Student Center, Goldstein Student Center and the Nancy Cantor Warehouse

When: Jan. 23 at 7:30 a.m. until Jan. 26 at 5 p.m.

Spring Involvement Fair

Spring into the new semester by checking out on-campus clubs! SU’s Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) will promote their clubs and help students get involved. Grab your friends and find new activities to try on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. in Goldstein Auditorium at the Schine Student Center.

Where: Goldstein Auditorium in Schine Student Center

When: Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Open Moonlight Snowshoeing and Skiing

Just a 20 minute drive from campus, Beaver Lake Nature Center will keep its trails open until 8:30 p.m. for moonlight snowshoeing, hiking and skiing. Bring friends and bundle up for a moonlit adventure from Thursday to Sunday.

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center

When: Jan. 25 to Jan. 28 at 5:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Price: $5 admission

Orange After Dark: Dave & Buster’s

Join Orange After Dark for a trip to Dave & Buster’s for a night of fun. The university will provide transportation at 10 p.m. from College Place and South Campus’ Goldstein Student Center to Destiny USA. Free food, beverages and a $20 power card are included with the ticket, which can be purchased online.

Where: Destiny USA

When: Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 27 at 1:30 a.m.

DPS Game Night

Get together with members of SU’s Department of Public Safety to play video games at Schine Student Center’s main lounge on Thursday night. The event will feature games on PS5 and Oculus VR.

Where: Schine Student Center, Main Lounge

When: Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. until 7 p.m.