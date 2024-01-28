Trei Thorogood breaks school record at Bob Pollock Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse continued its indoor track season with a pair of meets this weekend. The distance runners made their season debut at the John Thomas Invitational in Boston, MA on Friday and Saturday. The sprinters continued their slate with the Bob Pollock Invitational in Clemson, S.C.

At the Bob Pollock Invitational, Trei Thorogood broke an 11-year Syracuse record in the 200-meter dash Saturday, finishing fifth and clocking in at 21.05. Jaquan Holland held the record previously with a time of 21.09.

Jaheem Hayles finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 7.73 on Friday. Thorogood ran the fifth-fastest time in the 60-meter dash prelims (6.75), but did not advance to the finals due to his placement in his heat.

At the John Thomas Invitational, the Friday schedule featured the men’s races. In a mile race with more than 340 entrants, Benne Anderson finished 46th with a time of 4:05.71. Connor Ackley crossed 56th (4:07.47) and Assaf Harari came in 71st (4:08.67).

In the 800-meter race, Ryder Kriley placed 98th at 1:58.41, while Alexander Segarra finished in 132nd (2:01.07).

Syracuse’s best showing on Friday was in the 3000-meter event. Perry Mackinnon placed second with a time of 7:54.75. Paul O’Donnell posted 11th (7:59.71). Alex Comerford finished 22nd (8:07.93). Rounding out the finishers, Silas Derfel landed in 36th (8:12.67), and Ethan Wechsler slotted in at 39th (8:14.32).

The Saturday slate in Boston was the women’s events. Rylie Lusk was Syracuse’s highest finisher in the mile, slotting in at 42nd with a time of 4:50.19. She was followed by Ellie Lawler in 44th (4:51.19), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley 45th (4:51.68), Baneet Bains 46th (4:51.79), Justus Holden-Betts 50th (4:53.32) and Caroline Kirby 57th (4:55.18).

The last event of the meet was the 3000-meter. Savannah Roark finished 10th with a time of 9:13.70 in the invite race, which included mostly non-NCAA athletes. In the open event, Olivia Joly finished 25th (9:45.91) and Beatriz Fernandes crossed 26th (9:47.08). Madeline Heinz came in 40th (9:53.82), Siobhan O’keefe notched 53rd (10:03.29) and Olivia Shattuck posted 80th (10:25.26).

Syracuse will be back in action next weekend with three meets: the Harvard Crimson Elite in Cambridge, MA, the Scarlet and White Invite in Boston, MA and the Fast Trax Invite in Utica, N.Y.