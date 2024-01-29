The Dollhouse is the ‘most inclusive house’ for CNY bands

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

With opera singing, a cowboy hat and a spaceman in a dress, Bobo Doll, an Ithaca-based alternative math rock band, took the stage at The Dollhouse. As the set went on, the band’s members moshed with the crowd, creating a lively energy from entrance to exit.

“The experience has been beautiful. My favorite part about music is that everybody gets to come together, enjoy common space and as much as possible,” said Christopher Dela Cruz, Bobo Doll’s lead singer. “I’d love everybody to have fun and feel comfortable to express themselves.”

The Dollhouse’s first show of the semester took place Saturday with two bands from Ithaca and one from Syracuse: Bobo Doll, Char and Microbes, Mostly. The venue hosted the concert in tandem with Practice At, having the bands perform both in Ithaca and Syracuse over the weekend.

The members of Bobo Doll met when they were growing up in the Poconos. They all went their separate ways but reunited to make music. In their recent shows, they’ve been accompanied by Ithaca-based vocalist Connor Lloyd, who performed a modern dance during the band’s set and an opera-like addition to the songs.

“We play every day, not because we have to, it’s because we love to and we love spending time with each other in that way,” Dela Cruz said. “We all feel very comfortable and very comfortable expressing ourselves with each other.”

Lars Jendruschewitz | Assistant Photo Editor

Electric Guitarist Evan Land from the band Microbe, Mostly playing during its 45-minute show as the second act of the night.

Philip Adrian, the lead singer and drummer for Microbes, Mostly, met Eve Lampugnale and Evan Land when they were abroad in New Zealand. They started playing music together abroad and years later, Adrian moved to Ithaca to play with the band.

Microbes, Mostly are defined as an “egg punk” band by Spotify, but they want to be known for how their music makes listeners feel, especially in live shows. The group wants to emphasize an indestructibility with their music, something to mosh about, Lampugnale and Land said.

“I want people to feel happy. I want people to feel good. I want people to feel comfortable pushing each other around,” Adrian said.

The band now lives together in Ithaca, making music and other projects together. Their favorite set to play is titled “Heat wave,” which includes their tunes “Sex,” “Frogs” and “Honeybee.”

The consensus from attendees is that The Dollhouse is much calmer than other house show venues, offering a more relaxed atmosphere to enjoy the music. The venue itself is very focused on centering around the artist experience, supporting local artists not just in the Syracuse area, but all of central New York.

“They have a more welcoming atmosphere than a lot of other places. It doesn’t feel as closed off and a lot of people you see here are always dressed up and people go with the themes, we’re just excited to be here,” said Matt Malkiewics, an attendee of Saturday’s show.

Lars Jendruschewitz | Assistant Photo Editor

As Connor Lloyd takes off his Astronaut hat, he sings Ave Maria. The room went quiet as they experienced the moment.

The Dollhouse also strongly highlights and values inclusivity in all parts of the process. According to members of The Dollhouse staff, Syracuse has an expansive hardcore and punk music scene. This adds to the stigma and “hazing” around bands simply trying to perform. The Dollhouse attempts to go against that nature with the supportive process of hosting artists at their venue.

The supportive sentiment is mirrored across the board, from the bands to the attendees, and everyone sees the effort that has been put into making the house show as comfortable as possible for everyone involved.

“It’s artsy. It’s a get-together of queer and everyone from different walks of life around Syracuse’s campus comes here,” Malkiewicz said. “It’s the most inclusive house I’ve been to.”