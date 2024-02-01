Tap your toes at these 5 concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Lost Horizon

On Saturday, Michale Graves is scheduled to perform at The Lost Horizon. Graves’ sound incorporates punk and heavy metal beats. While known for his career with rock band Misfits, he has been touring as a solo artist since his departure in 1998. Tickets for the unique show are available online.

When: Feb. 3 at 6 p.m.

Price: $15

Funk ‘n Waffles

Honey for the Bees is taking center stage this weekend at Funk ‘n Waffles. The Syracuse-based trio merges indie and folk genres in their music while also combining their fields of creative writing and theater when performing their original hits. Tickets for this show are available online.

When: Feb. 3 at 8 p.m.

Price: $13.07

The Mudpit

The Mudpit is hosting Susannah Joffe, Rhodes Corduroy and Bella Fiske this Saturday. Joffe, whose sound is reminiscent of Amy Winehouse, is releasing an EP on Friday, the day before her performance at the venue. Rhodes Corduroy is adding their alternative rock music to the 315 venue while Bella Fiske, known for her indie songs on campus, is completing the trio of performers.

When: Feb. 3 at 9:30

Price: $7 presale, $10 at the door

Middle Ages Brewing Company

Hailing from Ithaca, Tenzin Chopak is set to perform Friday night. Chopak combines his songwriting expertise and vocals to create a folky vibe. In early 2023, he released a live EP featuring songs like “Tunnel Cloud” and “Who Are You Now” at Red Newt Cellars in the Finger Lakes. Tickets are free of charge.

When: Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Price: Free

The 443

Dan Bern is showcasing his folk and rock style this Friday at The 443 in the heart of Syracuse. Bern’s songs have been featured in several films such as “Get Him to the Greek” and “The Bubble.” Tickets for the show are available online.

When: Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.

Price: $23.31 – $55.38