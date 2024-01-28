Syracuse’s ‘attack mode’ leads to 77-65 win over NC State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In Syracuse’s last two games combined versus NC State and Florida State, it has shot 65 free throws.

That’s the most in a two-game stretch since the Orange combined for 68 across two games between Northeastern and Buffalo in December 2020.

Aside from J.J. Starling’s career-high 26 points, Syracuse (14-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast) defeated NC State (13-7, 5-4 ACC) 77-65 behind its aggression, both offensively and defensively. Judah Mintz notched 20 points, 14 of which came at the free throw line. And setting up some of those trips to the charity stripe were one of the Orange’s 10 steals and 14 NC State turnovers.

“I thought the game today for us was one of the first half hour with our defense,” head coach Adrian Autry said. “That was the best defense we played all year.”

Much of Syracuse’s ability to develop a large lead came as a result of lockdown defense and steals. In the first half, Maliq Brown poked the ball loose multiple times and Mintz picked off a pass after initially getting shoved down.

After an 11-0 Syracuse first-half run, which kickstarted the Orange’s win, Chris Bell stole the ball from Michael O’Connell, who had stumbled and lost possession. From coast-to-coast, Bell charged offensively, slamming the ball home with an emphatic windmill dunk.

Bell said he thinks Syracuse is one of the most aggressive teams in the country — it leads the ACC in steals per game — and emphasized making the opponent uncomfortable. He felt NC State was aggressive on Saturday, but not to the level of Syracuse.

On a different defensive play, DJ Burns Jr., the Wolfpack’s go-to man in the front court, tried to back down Brown with his massive stature. Burns Jr. tried to pass the ball crosscourt, but Brown blocked it, sending it into the first few rows of fans.

A few minutes into the second half, Mintz picked off a Burns Jr. pass. Mintz earned his fourth and final steal as he spearheaded the offensive transition. He lobbed a deep pass for Brown, who immediately kicked it out to Starling in the corner. Starling drained the 3 and NC State called timeout as it trailed 49-28.

Autry credited Mintz’s craftiness and ability to weave through the defense as a factor in the win over the Wolfpack. Mintz’s 14 free throws are now a new career-high, beating his previous record of 13, which he set against LSU and matched against Georgetown earlier this season.

“He can change direction, he’s crafty, he knows angles,” Autry said. “If you give him space, he’s very good at eating up that space and he’s aggressive.”

Syracuse had once led by as much as 21-points in the second half, but NC State slowly chipped back at the lead, cutting it to 11 at one point with just over five minutes remaining in the game. Among a few Wolfpack defenders, Mintz managed to keep his dribble and drew a foul. At that point, the Orange were well into the double-bonus as Mintz split the free throws.

Mintz said the key to getting to the free throw line is just being in “attack mode” consistently. He said he doesn’t think many other guards play the style that he does. Entering Saturday, Mintz ranked in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted.

“I’m not afraid of contact, I find it,” Mintz said. “I think it puts people in tough situations a lot when you got to guard somebody going downhill every single play.”

Mintz also finished with nine assists, setting up his teammates for open shots as well as helping them get to the free throw line. Syracuse often runs a simple pick-and-roll play with Brown. Mintz used a screen set by Brown. Brown rolled toward the basket and Mintz passed it in stride, leaving NC State with no choice but to foul to avoid giving up an easy basket.

Defensively, Brown had quick hands, deflected passes frequently and stole passes from inbound plays. On one play during Syracuse’s 11-0 first half run, Brown stole a Jayden Taylor inbound pass that was intended for Middlebrooks. Mintz drew an on-the-floor foul, one of the 13 fouls he drew in the game, and that same possession resulted in a Bell 3.

“When you master physicality, good things happen,” Bell said.