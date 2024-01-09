Syracuse tennis announces spring 2024 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse tennis announced its spring 2024 schedule Tuesday on social media. SU, which is coming off an 11-10 (4-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) campaign in 2023, is entering its 10th season under head coach Younes Limam and first season under assistant coach Jacqueline Calla. The spring 2024 slate includes 20 matches, 13 of which are at home.

SU’s season kicks off with four consecutive home matches, starting on Jan. 20 against Army West Point followed by Fordham on Jan. 21. The Orange then head into their second weekend facing St. Bonaventure on Jan. 27 and Cornell on Jan. 28. SU defeated the Big Red 6-1 last season.

SU then travels to New York City to face Columbia on Feb. 4 before beginning its ACC campaign against Boston College on Feb. 27 at home. The Orange host UMass Amherst on Feb. 18 in their third weekend of back-to-back play.

ACC competition continues the following week with home matches against Clemson on Feb. 23 and Georgia Tech on Feb. 25. SU then travels to N.C. to face Duke in Durham, North Carolina, on March 1 and UNC in Chapel Hill on March 3 – the reigning ACC tournament champions.

The Orange plays in their final nonconference match-up of the regular season against Buffalo on March 7. In 2023, SU hosted Buffalo and defeated the Bulls 7-0.

Syracuse will then compete in eight straight ACC matches. SU competes at home against NC State on March 15 and Wake Forest on March 17. It then heads on the road for the next three weeks beginning with Virginia on March 22. The Orange lost 4-2 against the Cavaliers last season. SU then faces Virginia Tech on March 24, Florida State on March 29 and Miami on March 31.

SU concludes its regular season with two home matches against Notre Dame on April 5 and Louisville on April 7 at Drumlins Country Club.

The ACC Tournament will take place in Cary, North Carolina, from April 17 to April 21. Last season, No. 7 seed Georgia Tech defeated Syracuse 4-0 on April 20 in the first round of the tournament.