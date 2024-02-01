Syracuse Stage’s ‘Clyde’s’ is a lesson about second chances

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

On the first day of rehearsal for “Clyde’s,” Syracuse Stage’s latest play, director Chip Miller made the same announcement he makes at the beginning of each new show: “It’s a process, not a product.”

“We are in our own process together, which is a very vulnerable thing,” Miller said. “In that vulnerable space, that’s where you make the delicious discoveries of what’s possible, what it can hold. It gives you the space to play and try things and get inspired by your collaborators.”

“Clyde’s” is about a group of formerly incarcerated individuals working in a sandwich shop. It tells the story of how the individuals navigate their lives at work and adapt to life after incarceration with wit, humor and heart, Miller said.

The show is a co-production with Portland Center Stage (PCS), and after its six-week run in Syracuse, the cast will perform the show again in Portland, Oregon in June. The show’s cast and crew are all from PCS or independent, besides two SU students who are assistant directors.

SU junior Micaiah John, one of the assistant directors, described the show as a wonderful introduction to the world of directing. The show has set the bar high for her future productions, John said.

“(The actors) approach the work with such sensitivity, and did their homework in terms of bringing life into these characters,” John said. “That’s definitely inspired me as an actor myself. I’m seeing the standard for which I need to come into rehearsal rooms.”

John said sharing the experience with the other assistant director, Jakobi Oliver, has been very helpful. It’s overwhelming to be a student surrounded by professional work and important people.

While working on the show, John made sure to speak to every member of the team, from set designers to stage managers. From her conversations, she learned to cultivate a collaborative rehearsal space, a component of the show emphasized by actor Setareki Wainiqolo.

“I strongly believe that a good rehearsal room will turn out a very strong work of art,” Wainiqolo said. “Folks who believe in the same thing, who collaborate with an open heart, with grace, with generosity and who are willing to listen and change and adjust.”

Wainiqolo described Director Miller as the group’s “fearless leader.” With complex emotions and themes, the show required harmonious rehearsals and a safe, supportive environment for the actors and crew.

You see the humanity in the characters from beginning to end, even if they don’t see it in themselves and you see the worth of these people and you see what they have to have to give to the world. Micaiah John, SU Junior and Assistant Director

“​​Chip Miller is absolutely tapped into the size of this story, both emotionally and physically, and has such a nuanced touch when it comes to choreographing the emotional journey of all these characters,” Wainiqolo said. “It’s been such a privilege to watch Chip work and to be in collaboration with him.”

Miller said that he owes the “well-oiled machine” of the rehearsal process to his team. Hiring good people and trusting them is key to a solid production, he said .

Orion Bradshaw, who plays Jason, said the trust and support of the group has been instrumental in his process. Playing a formerly incarcerated white supremacist, he has had to reconcile his internal disagreements with the character to capture him honestly.

John said that while she doesn’t relate to the life experiences of the characters in “Clyde’s,” she does relate to their journeys of finding their place in the world. As a college student, she understands what it’s like to look for personal value.

“You see the humanity in the characters from beginning to end, even if they don’t see it in themselves and you see the worth of these people and you see what they have to have to give to the world,” John said. “That carries you as a reader or as a watcher through the play.”

Bradshaw shared a similar sentiment and said the show has emphasized a thoughtful perspective on life. He described the cast and crew as supportive and the experience overall as incredibly special.

“One of the reasons that I stayed in theater … was for the community,” Bradshaw said. “This rehearsal, this process space which I love so much is a microcosm of … why I continue to keep theater in my life, whether it’s as an actor or a teacher.”

Miller hopes that when people leave the theater, they are not just talking about the events of the play, but its deeper meaning. Through the events of the sandwich shop, the play makes a commentary on job security, socioeconomic status and the U.S. prison system.

He hopes that the events of the play inspire people to “reach our human potential.” He described the play as a call to action for the audience.

“If there’s one thing that I will leave with, it’s the bedrock of this play and that is … put simply, you can’t judge a book by its cover,” Wainiqolo said. “I’d like to believe that after this play, I will look at the world with a little bit more patience, that I will approach new people with more grace.”