Syracuse softball announces 2024 schedule

After a 24-26-1 campaign (7-15-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in 2023, Syracuse softball announced its schedule for the 2024 season Thursday morning. This season will mark the 25th season for Syracuse’s softball program. The road will be difficult for the Orange as they face six teams in the regular season (Seton Hall, Campbell, Florida State, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Duke) that made the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The season begins for SU on Feb. 9 with a doubleheader in Conway, South Carolina, against Bucknell and Coastal Carolina. It will face Campbell on Feb. 10, then George Washington and Campbell again on Feb. 11 to close out the Kickin’ Chicken Classic.

On Feb. 16, the Orange will participate in the Southeastern Louisiana Lion Classic in Hammond, Louisiana, facing off with Maryland, Southeast Missouri State and Southeastern Louisiana. Syracuse stays in the state the following weekend for the Best on the Bayou Classic. It will play Evansville, Northwestern State and Sam Houston State once, while taking on the host, Louisiana-Monroe, twice.

SU starts ACC competition on March 1 with a three-game series against Duke. The Blue Devils fell to Florida State in the ACC Championship last season. The Orange went 1-2 against Duke the last time they played in 2022, including a 1-0 win on April 23, 2022. The win was Syracuse’s last ranked win to date.

Syracuse then heads north to take on Virginia and Boston College. The Orange swept Virginia at home last season, outscoring the Cavaliers 24-9, and defeated them in the first round of the ACC tournament, 8-2. The Eagles swept SU in its three final regular season games in 2023.

On March 28, SU faces Georgia Tech, beginning the first home series and a 10-game homestand for Syracuse. The Orange currently hold a seven-game losing streak against the Yellow Jackets, and have not beaten GT since 2017. The Orange then take on Canisius (April 3-4), Clemson (April 5-7) and Colgate in a doubleheader (April 10).

A six game road trip follows, where the Orange take on Seton Hall in a three-game series (April 13-14), then face Pittsburgh (April 19-21). Syracuse has won five straight games against the Panthers, not losing to Pitt since 2019.

To end the regular season, the Orange take on a nine-game homestand, where they see Le Moyne in a doubleheader (April 24) and Florida State (April 26-28), the national runner up last season. Then, battles against Cornell (May 1), and Virginia Tech (May 3-5) end its regular season before the ACC tournament.

The conference tournament is set to be hosted by Duke in Durham, North Carolina. Syracuse has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2012.