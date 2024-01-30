Salt City Market’s third birthday celebrates the community it serves

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

As a lively DJ played hits from “Grease,” customers at Salt City Market danced along to the music while food vendors hustled to fulfill orders. The local Syracuse community gathered to celebrate the venue’s success as it entered its third year.

“We specifically call it our birthday instead of our anniversary because birthdays are about celebration and getting people together,” Marketing and Communications Manager CJ Butler said. “It kind of anthropomorphizes Salt City Market into the community pillar that we wanted it to be.”

Jan. 29 marked Salt City Market’s third birthday. The market, home to 12 local food and drink vendors, commemorated the event by offering various $3 birthday specials and giving away its special currency, Market Money, to attendees.

Salt City Market opened in 2021, and lines were out the door on opening day as the Syracuse community joined to support its newest addition. The diversity of restaurants in the food hall aim to promote culture and civic pride.

The majority of vendors at Salt City Market are first-time business owners. The market has encouraged the city of Syracuse to appreciate the richness of its food scene over the past few years, Market Manager Adam Sudmann said.

Miranda Fournier | Design Editor

“I think we are showing Syracuse to itself,” Sudmann said. “Syracuse has a habit of kicking itself. We have a lot of untapped potential, a lot of hidden gems in our community, which is what we have been trying to show here.”

Anna Sopher, owner of charcuterie board company She Fancy, believes Salt City Market’s third birthday party signifies its change. Sopher has been operating out of the venue for a few months and is excited to be part of its future.

“We love this space,” Sopher said. “Salt City Market is amazing, I love what it stands for. Having a space that is so community-driven and having so many small business owners in one place has connected us to a lot of resources that have helped us grow.”

Salt City Market’s third birthday party doubled as a farewell to one of its original vendors, Miss Prissy’s, which will be relocating to a brick-and-mortar space. The soul food restaurant’s expansion embodies the spirit of Salt City Market, Sudmann said.

As Miss Prissy’s says goodbye, SINBUN is preparing to take its space at the market. The sweet and savory cinnamon bun company experimented its original concept in Salt City Market’s test kitchen.

“This whole place is meant to be a launching pad,” Sudmann said. “It’s working perfectly.”

Other plans for the market’s third year include the addition of Elle Rae’s Tacos and various events to celebrate Black History Month and Women’s History Month. These efforts will emphasize food and encourage important conversations, Sudmann said.

“It’s really amazing to see the ways (the market) has become everything we expected and also nothing we expected,” Butler said. “Seeing the community come together and really take ownership of this space has been great.”