Syracuse releases 2024 football schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse football released its schedule for the 2024 football season. The Orange will open the season on Aug. 31 against Ohio at the JMA Wireless Dome.

For the rest of its nonconference schedule, SU will host Holy Cross on Sept. 28 before traveling to Las Vegas for an Oct. 5 contest against UNLV. Originally, the matchup was supposed to be against Army, but since the Black Knights moved to the American Athletic Conference, it couldn’t fit in the Orange. Syracuse’s last nonconference matchup is against UConn on Nov. 23 at the Dome.

With a 17-team Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024, the Orange will not face Clemson or Florida State. Instead, they start the ACC slate with two home matchups versus Georgia Tech and Stanford on Sept. 7 and Sept. 20 with a bye week in between.

In October, SU heads on the road to face NC State on Oct. 12 and Pittsburgh on Oct. 24. Between the two games, the Orange will have their second bye week. After four weeks away from the Dome, SU will face Virginia Tech on Nov. 2.

The remaining ACC games include a Nov. 9 matchup against Boston College in Chestnut Hill and a game versus California on the West Coast before SU concludes the regular season at home on Nov. 30 against Miami.