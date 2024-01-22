Syracuse ranked No. 22 in latest AP Poll, 2nd week in Top 25

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has been ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll, which was released Monday. It’s SU’s second time in the poll after initially breaking in on Jan. 1. Though after a recent win over then-No. 15 Florida State and ranking first in the ACC as of Jan. 21, the Orange have solidified themselves in the national rankings.

Since getting blown out by current-No. 20 UNC on Jan. 4, Syracuse has rattled off five straight conference victories. It’s now off to its best start to a season since joining the ACC, and its highest-ever ranking under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

In year two of the Legette-Jack era, SU has displayed a high-octane offense and an improved defense. The Orange average the 24th-most points per game in the country and the third-most in the ACC (78.4). SU also allows the ninth-fewest points in the conference (63.8) after ranking second-to-last in the metric in the 2022-23 season.

Syracuse’s offense has still paved the way for its success, led by point guard Dyaisha Fair. The 5-foot-5 graduate student has had a historic campaign thus far. Through 18 games, Fair’s averaging 20.5 points (fourth in the ACC), 3.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 38% from 3 with 65 makes — over 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest. On Jan. 14 against Clemson, Fair became the 16th woman in Division I history to surpass 3,000 career points and also led SU to its largest comeback win under Legette-Jack.

Fair’s heroics have continued from the 2022-23 season. But the difference for the Orange in 2023-24 has been their depth. Georgia Woolley (13.5), Alaina Rice (11.2) and Alyssa Latham (10.4) all average double-digit points to complement Fair. Latham, Kyra Wood and Saniaa Wilson have made up an athletic frontcourt, which has helped SU rank No. 6 in the nation in offensive boards per game. Sophie Burrows and Kennedi Perkins have provided impactful backcourt minutes off the bench, too.

Now heading into three consecutive matchups against No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 19 Virginia Tech and No. 18 Louisville, Syracuse has a chance to back up its ranking and separate itself from the pack in a talented ACC.