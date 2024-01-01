Syracuse ranked No. 25 in latest AP Poll, 1st time ranked under Felisha Legette-Jack

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse has been ranked No. 25 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll. The rankings were released one day after SU defeated then-No. 13 Notre Dame 86-81 at the JMA Wireless Dome in an upset victory. This is SU’s first time in the top 25 since January 2021, and the first time under second-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack.

The Fighting Irish were the highest-ranked opponent the Orange have beaten since Legette-Jack took over in 2022-23. It marked SU’s first signature win through 12 games this season, and drastically improved its top 25 resume — one that lacked a ranked victory.

Against Notre Dame, point guard Dyaisha Fair led the way for Syracuse with 27 points on 9-for-21 shooting. She came through in the clutch, nailing two 3-pointers at the 1:56 and 1:17 marks of the fourth quarter, putting the Orange up 79-71. Fair’s 19.7 points per game leads SU in 2023-24.

Fair’s supporting cast has improved from Syracuse’s previous campaign, which has helped ignite its offense to score 81.5 points per game — 21st in the country. Georgia Woolley (15.4), Alyssa Latham (11.6) and Alaina Rice (12.1) have strongly contributed to SU’s offensive effort and taken some pressure off of Fair.

Through their victory over Notre Dame, Syracuse has proven itself as a contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Their first top 25 ranking in nearly two years now puts the Orange back among the national conversation.