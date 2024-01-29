Syracuse moves to No. 21 in AP Poll, highest ranking under Felisha Legette-Jack

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse (17-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast) has been ranked No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll, released on Monday. It’s the Orange’s highest ranking under second-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and marks their second consecutive week in the Top 25 as well as their third time this season.

On Thursday, SU defeated Notre Dame in South Bend for the first time in program history. The game was tied 51-51 entering the fourth quarter, but Syracuse dominated the final frame. The Orange outscored the Fighting Irish 28-14 and were led by a game-high 25 points from Dyaisha Fair while forward Alaina Rice added 19. It marked Syracuse’s second win of the season against then-No. 15 Notre Dame, sweeping it for the first time in program history.

Following their win against ND, which marked their third consecutive win against a ranked team this season, the Orange traveled back to Syracuse to face then-No. 19 Virginia Tech. SU trailed by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, but it mounted a second-quarter comeback and trailed 36-32 at halftime. Unlike its games against Clemson and then-No. 15 Florida State two weeks ago, SU wouldn’t mount a second-half comeback, as it only shot 33.3% from the field and fell victim to the Hokies’ 3-point barrage, losing 75-62.

Despite its home loss to Virginia Tech, Syracuse’s road win against Notre Dame propelled it to jump one spot in the AP Poll. The Orange will look to bounce back from their loss against Louisville on the road Thursday before traveling to Chestnut Hill to play Boston College on Sunday.