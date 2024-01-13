Syracuse loses 3rd straight game, falling 2-1 to Mercyhurst

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Entering Friday’s contest against Mercyhurst, Syracuse women’s ice hockey was scoreless through its last seven periods of play. Its last goal came in the second period against Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on Dec. 2, in an eventual 3-1 win for SU.

Despite the scoreless streak, optimism loomed. SU had previously taken on then-No. 4 and No. 5 Colgate in its last two games — losing both by a combined score of 21-0. Returning to College Hockey America play against the Lakers was an opportunity for the Orange to get back on track.

Although SU goalie Allie Kelley allowed just two goals on 46 shots on goal and 76 shots overall, Syracuse’s (4-15-2, 1-7-1 CHA) attack couldn’t muster enough offense to overcome a two-goal deficit in a 2-1 loss to Mercyhurst (10-12-1, 6-3 CHA).

Syracuse’s chances to get its second CHA win were quickly stifled by Mercyhurst captain and leading scorer Sara Boucher. The senior entered Friday’s game second in the CHA in scoring with 11 goals.

Three and a half minutes into the opening period, the Lakers threatened in the SU defensive zone. Mercyhurst forward Vanessa Upson skated towards the right of the Syracuse net before backhanding the puck into the middle. Syracuse’s Kate Holmes missed the puck, leaving it in open space directly in front of Kelley. Boucher swooped in and blasted a one-timer past Kelley to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead early on.

While Mercyhurst quickly found the back of the net, Syracuse continued to struggle, still without one of its leading scorers Rachel Teslak, who hasn’t played since the win against RIT on Dec. 2. Although a defender, Teslak has been one of the Orange’s best offensive threats, registering five goals, seven assists and 12 points this season.

Early on the Orange had forced a flurry of draws in their offensive zone, but struggled to get many threatening scoring opportunities. SU tallied eight shots on goal in the first period, but many were lofted on net softly – allowing Lakers’ goalie Ena Nystrøm to easily collect the puck.

Just under 13 minutes into the second period, SU trailed by just one and found one of its most threatening scorching chances.

Darci Johal collected a loose puck behind Mercyhurst’s net after a scrum involving multiple players. As Johal skated outfront, she swiftly swung the puck across the front of the net to Holmes. As the puck squeezed by two defenders, Holmes had it on the doorstep of the net. She tapped a one-timer, but Nystrøm extended her left pad to deny Johal.

Minutes later on the other end, Mercyhurst once again threatened. Along the left side, Thea Johansson dished the puck to the short side of the net to Kelley’s blocker side. With Chantal Ste-Croix screening Kelley, the puck slipped past the traffic into the net, extending the Lakers lead to two.

Trailing by two and not scoring a goal over its last eight periods of play, the deficit seemed insurmountable for Syracuse. A hooking penalty on Kailey Langefels wouldn’t help the cause as she was sent to the penalty box with under five minutes to go in the middle period and would set up Mercyhurst’s potent power play.

Entering Friday’s game, the Lakers ranked first in the CHA in power play percentage – scoring 15 goals on 65 opportunities (.231). But Syracuse’s penalty kill is strong, having allowed only 16 goals on 80 attempts before Friday’s matchup — good for third in the CHA. Syracuse killed the power play and kept the deficit to two.

As time dwindled down in the second period, Syracuse was seconds away from a nine-period scoreless streak. With under a minute to go in the period, Maya D’Arcy collected the puck along the right boards skating towards the middle. She threw the puck on net where it bounced just inches in front of a number of players. The puck trickled off of Johal’s stick and into the back of the net, breaking the long drought and giving Syracuse a greater chance to steal the game with a period remaining.

But despite a possible momentum shifter at the end of the period, Syracuse came out flat in the third while Mercyhurst was aggressive. On one of its limited opportunities in the third period, the Orange were dealt an unfortunate hand.

Off an offensive zone faceoff win by Sarah Thompson, Heidi Knoll spun around the faceoff circle with the puck creating a one-on-one opportunity with Nystrøm. Just as Knoll lifted her head to deliver a shot, Megan McKay tripped Knoll, knocking her down. While the trip was called for a penalty, it erased the point-blank opportunity.

Syracuse couldn’t capitalize on the ensuing power play and as the clock drew closer to zero, with two minutes to go SU head coach Britni Smith pulled her goalie. In a final two minutes filled with mayhem, the Orange failed to find the back of the net as Nystrøm stood strong and handed the Orange their third straight loss and seventh in CHA play.