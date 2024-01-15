Syracuse reportedly hiring Troy’s James Vollono as special teams coordinator

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Troy special teams analyst James Vollono is reportedly set to be hired by Syracuse as its next special teams coordinator, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Vollono was in his position with the Trojans for two seasons after one season as the running backs coach with the Edmonton Elks in the Canadian Football League in 2021. Before that, he spent three seasons as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at FIU and one year as an analyst for special teams at Georgia in 2016.

Vollono replaces outgoing special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky, who was hired at Minnesota and holds the same position with the Golden Gophers.