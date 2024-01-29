Heal your energy with this week’s events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Reiki Chair Sessions

The Barnes Center at The Arch will be providing a Reiki chair session this Tuesday. Reiki, according to the Barnes Center’s page, is an energy healing technique to reduce stress and anxiety through touch. The Reiki will take place in 5-to-10 minute sessions by a practitioner. By request, the treatment can also be “no-contact.”

Where: Barnes Center at The Arch, 308

When: Jan. 30, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Clyde’s

“Clyde’s” is based on a truck stop with a staff of people who have been incarcerated, making delectable sandwiches. The “dramedy,” written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, will run until mid-February with performances six days a week. Tuesday’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, Archbold Theatre

When: Jan. 31 to Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Black History Month Kickoff Celebration Featuring Cleotrapa

February is Black History Month, and to start off the celebration at SU, there will be a kickoff event on Thursday in Schine Student Center’s Goldstein Auditorium. The Black History Month committee, University Union and the Student Association along with rapper Cleotrapa will participate in the celebration.

Where: Schine Student Center, Goldstein Auditorium

When: Feb. 1, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hairspray

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Maryland, the classic Broadway musical, “Hairspray,” will be hitting the stage at Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre. The Tony-winning musical will be running from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3. Tickets start at $44.70 and range depending on the date, time and seat.

Where: Landmark Theatre

When: Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Price: $44.70 and up