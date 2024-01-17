After a delay, the 75th annual Emmy Awards were worth the wait

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

This awards season has been a success so far for movie and TV fans like me. Mind you, I am a film major, with deep-rooted love for “The Bear,” “Succession” and “Beef” (sorry in advance).

The 75th annual Emmy Awards have finally concluded. After the show was postponed from September because of the writers (WGA) and actors (SAG-AFTRA) strike, the awards took place Monday night following a deal with entertainment companies.

After a long wait, here are my opinions on the winners of the Emmy Awards this year:

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Winner Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

This was a great way to begin the night. Brunson can do no wrong in my eyes. She is hilariously funny and acts with genuine, emotional honesty in “Abbott Elementary.” Brunson is the second Black woman to win best actress in a comedy series AND the first Black actress to win for a show she created and writes. Well deserved.

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Winner Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”

After watching “The Bear” I fell in love with Jeremy Allen White – not to mention the Calvin Klein Campaign he just did…I have fallen deeply in love with everything about him. As a waitress, White’s performance in the show encapsulates the pain and suffering that comes with food service. I’m ecstatic he won at the Golden Globes and the Emmys. Two more until an EGOT!

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Winner Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

The People’s Princess, Ayo Edebiri. She is perfect. No other comments, thank you.

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach – “The Bear”

Moss-Bachrach’s performance in “The Bear” reminds me of my old (annoying) managers as he perfectly creates an aggravating and complex character with such ease. Moss-Bachrach is the rightful winner of this award.

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Winner Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus”

I’m quite shocked that Jennifer Coolidge won – I thought her co-star Aubrey Plaza was going to take the cake. However, I’m happy the award went to Coolidge considering her voice is constantly in my head. Legendary.

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Winner Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

I love Matthew Macfadyen. He killed it on “Succession” and I’m happy he has been recognized by both the Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. I would let him run my billion-dollar company (maybe).

Directing for a Comedy Series: Winner Christopher Storer – “The Bear”

If anyone else won, I would have thrown my remote at my TV. I have shown my entire circle of friends this show and I will not stop until world domination. Christopher, you are brilliant, I love you, please notice me.

Writing for a Comedy Series: Winner Christopher Storer – “The Bear”

DOUBLE WHAMMY. “The Bear” has single-handedly stolen the competition and I’m here for it. Fans of the show know what I’m talking about – the writing when Carmie tackles the “to-gos” for the first time is stellar – need I say more?

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Winner Lee Sung Jin – “Beef”

I wish “Beef” continued to be a longer series because I’m obsessed with Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. The inciting incident between the two main characters encapsulates the pain of driving in Syracuse, New York, perfectly. Writer and creator Lee Sung Jin did an excellent job at creating the world of this story and I admire his directing immensely.

Writing for a Drama Series: Winner Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

As much as I love “Succession,” I think this award should have gone to the writer of “The Last of Us,” Craig Mazin. As a frequent video game-watcher – I spectate my brothers’ play “The Last of Us” – I think this series did well adapting the video game into a television series. Considering the “Succession” sweep at the Golden Globes and Emmys, Mazin deserved the win instead.

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series: Winner Lee Sung Jin – “Beef”

The obvious winner. “Beef” is perfectly prepared, cooked and served, to the perfect amount of entertainment and thrill. I honestly wish I was a part of the first episode’s road rage so I could have been a part of this series.

Directing for a Drama Series: Winner Mark Mylod – “Succession”

Mark Mylod is everything I love about directing. His directing talents keep the show together and have helped the overarching themes of family and power stay together throughout the show’s filming. “Succession” wouldn’t be the same without him and if he weren’t involved in the series, I don’t think it would have been nearly as successful.

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Winner Steven Yeun – “Beef”

Yeun is excellent in “Beef” and I enjoy his performance all around. He builds such a likable and unlikable character through his acting that you cannot tell if he is the protagonist or antagonist of the series.

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Winner Ali Wong – “Beef”

This is me being very biased, but Wong is an amazing actress and I’m so glad she won this award. She also is a great comedian and is enjoyable to watch (sorry Matt Rife). Well, well, well deserved!

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: Winner “Beef”

If “Beef” didn’t win this, I would have canceled my subscription to Netflix. This show is brilliant and is able to hit at how life can change in an instant. I’m a changed woman after watching this show and, honestly, I don’t know how to move forward without another season.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Winner Kieran Culkin – “Succession”

Roman Roy might be one of the most naturally funny characters I’ve seen on television in a long time (and I’m young). Culkin absolutely deserves this award and I’m so happy that he now has the bragging rights for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Winner Sarah Snook – “Succession”

If anyone won from “Succession,” I would be happy. I’m so glad that Snook won this award, she is everything I want to be and I don’t know what else to say. However, I think the award could have also been given to Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”). Her role as Ellie Williams was impactful and I wish she received some recognition for her dedication to the character.

Outstanding Comedy Series – Winner “The Bear”

YES! This show is naturally hilarious and I couldn’t be more giddy that “The Bear” won this award. “The Bear’s” level of comedy is perfectly crafted and fully takes in the essence of working in food service. From the chaos and the pain to wanting to quit once the cooks yell at you.

Outstanding Drama Series – Winner “Succession”

Considering the “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Beef” sweep, I’m not surprised by this win. In my eyes, “Succession” is next to “The Sopranos” on the level of best TV show ever. I wish the show would continue on forever like “Grey’s Anatomy,” but, alas, that would ruin its charm. I think “The White Lotus” could have also won this award, considering how unique and fresh the writing is, but “Succession” is the reigning winner.

Overall, this Emmy awards was a blast, considering I am a fan of “The Bear,” “Succession” and “Beef.” If “The Last of Us” or “The White Lotus” came out in 2024, they would have had an easier time at the Emmys taking into account the heavy competition this past year. However, as of right now, I am a very content film major – besides the fact that Aubrey Plaza was robbed, but no one wants to hear that.