Syracuse commit Donnie Freeman named 2024 McDonald’s All-American

Syracuse men’s basketball commit Donnie Freeman has been named a 2024 McDonald’s All-American. Freeman is the first Syracuse commit to become a McDonald’s All-American since Malachi Richardson in 2015. J.J. Starling was one in 2022, but he started his collegiate career at Notre Dame.

Freeman, a five-star, moved up to No. 19 in ESPN’s Class of 2024 rankings earlier today. He committed to the Orange in May 2023 before signing his letter of intent on Nov. 9.

The 6-foot-9 power forward transferred to IMG Academy in the offseason after averaging 21 points per game in his junior season at St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.).

“There aren’t many more naturally talented four-men in the national class of 2024 than Freeman,” 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said. “He has a wealth of tools with good size, soft hands, touch, mobility, and athleticism that give him the potential to be a versatile two-way player.”