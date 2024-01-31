Syracuse’s comeback falls short after BC’s 21-0 run in 80-75 loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In its last outing versus Boston College on Jan. 10, Syracuse needed to overcome a deficit of 11. The deficit was 14 Tuesday. While the Orange completed the comeback the first time, they didn’t replicate it again.

Falling victim to the Claudell Harris Jr. 3-point show, Syracuse (14-7, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) missed free throws and struggled from deep in the second half in an 80-75 loss to Boston College (13-8, 4-6 ACC). SU cut BC’s lead to just four after the Eagles went on a 21-0 run across the first and second half. But ultimately, Boston College prevailed and snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Orange.

After Syracuse trimmed a once 14-point deficit to four, Harris Jr. helped BC re-extend its lead back to double-digits by scoring 11 consecutive points. He finished with 19 points behind a 5-of-9 mark from 3. The Eagles extended their lead back to 12 with five and a half minutes remaining. Shortly thereafter, Harris Jr. had another momentum-killing 3.

Similar to its last game versus BC when it was held to just 37% shooting, Syracuse struggled from the field in the opening frame, being held to 37.5%. Boston College converted at a nearly 60% clip in the first half to take a seven-point advantage and finished the game around that mark.

It was a slow start of the gates for Syracuse, which started 1-of-7 from the field. Justin Taylor scored the lone field goal in the drought — four minutes into the game — by blowing by his defender and getting to the rim. For BC, Quinten Post scored his first points against SU this season after being held to zero in the teams’ last meeting.

Following the first media timeout, Syracuse started to get the ball in the basket. Chris Bell made a pair of free throws before Judah Mintz drove down the lane toward the basket and scored a contested layup. J.J. Starling tried to drive baseline for a reverse layup but missed. Quadir Copeland grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Starling, who made the open corner 3.

The bucket was in the middle of a 15-4 run that built a 20-11 lead at one point, which forced Boston College to take a 30-second timeout. Maliq Brown and Mintz both got dunks underneath, while the latter also added a jumper in the run. BC eventually regrouped, hitting a couple of 3s to narrow the deficit to four.

Peter Carey saw some more increased playing time in the first half, scoring some notable dunks, too. Copeland made his away near the left elbow, where Carey rolled along the baseline and the two connected for an alley-oop. Then, Mintz found Carey crosscourt for a two-handed slam.

The momentum was short-lived as BC dominated the rest of the first half, closing it with a 14-0 run. Head coach Adrian Autry was forced to call a timeout early in the run after a crowd-energizing dunk by Devin McGlockton. Harris Jr., who grabbed the defensive rebound a few seconds before, blew past Kyle Cuffe Jr. on the left wing. He went up for a potential layup, forcing Taylor to attempt a block, which opened a passing lane to find McGlockton across the paint.

BC regained the lead for the first time since it led 9-7 after Chas Kelley III drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Eagles a 31-30 lead. McGlockton added another layup in the run to complement four BC bonus free throws as the Orange closed the half frustrated, evident by Mintz slamming the ball, yelling “come on man” behind the basket after not getting a foul call.

The Eagles picked up right where they left the first half off. Kelley blew past Mintz at the top of the key, and the Orange had no defenders to help underneath. Jaeden Zackery also hit a few buckets, making an off-balance floater before draining a 3 to put the Eagles up 44-30 — BC started with a 7-0 run in the second half to pile onto its 14-0 first-half run.

Then, it became Syracuse’s turn. The Orange found their strength by getting to the basket and scoring underneath. In very similar plays, Copeland dished the ball to Brown underneath the basket. Brown got his defender to foul him while he made the layup. Then on a different play, Mintz, who was double-teamed, reset the ball to Brown at the top. Brown, who finished with 15 points, saw a gap past his defender Armani Mighty, where he drove for a 2. The Orange had narrowed a once 14-point deficit to just four with 11 minutes remaining.

Brown got himself to the free-throw line multiple times. But in his first four attempts at the charity stripe, he missed the freebies, which were the points SU needed to keep inching back. After missing his fourth consecutive, Harris Jr. made Syracuse pay with a left-wing 3 as BC led 59-53 with 7:45 remaining. Syracuse finished 7-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Syracuse was never out of the picture, however. Starling, Mintz and Benny Williams all hit 3s within the final five minutes to get SU within six with 1:14 left. Syracuse almost forced a turnover to get the ball back out of a timeout. But after grabbing the rebound of a rare missed 3 from Harris Jr., Mintz air-balled as BC closed the game out with free throws.