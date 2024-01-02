SU’s Quadir Copeland earns ACC Player of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Quadir Copeland earned Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors, the league announced on Tuesday. The recognition comes after the sophomore recorded a career-high 22 points in a 81-73 comeback win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Against the Panthers, Copeland scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half, spearheading another notable performance from the bench, which saw Copeland, Maliq Brown and Benny Williams combine for a season-high 52 bench points.

“It’s crucial,” head coach Adrian Autry said of his bench following the game against Pitt. “We don’t rely on five guys. We rely on eight, nine, 10 guys.”

After SU and Pitt were tied at 61, the trio scored the final 20 points for the Orange, where Copeland had nine points in the stretch. Copeland went 13-of-15 from the free-throw line, grabbed nine rebounds and added four assists in 24 minutes of play. Copeland has scored in double-figures in each of the past four games for Syracuse and set then-career highs in points against Georgetown and Oregon.