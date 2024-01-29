SU’s Nea Tervonen wins 2nd CHA Rookie of the Week honor

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Forward Nea Tervonen won CHA’s Rookie of the Week honor, the league announced Monday. This was Tervonen’s second honor of the season, previously winning the same award on Oct. 2, 2023.

The Finland native was on the scoresheet this past weekend in two games against Robert Morris. In an overtime loss Friday, Tervonen scored a third-period goal from behind the left circle to bring the Orange within one. The next day, she assisted on Syracuse’s first goal of the game, when she shot a wide puck from the right side. Sarah Thompson received it and then scored for the game’s opening goal. SU went on to win 2-1.

Tervonen also found success in the faceoff circle. The freshman went 18-for-34 across the two games on a weekend Syracuse won over 60% of faceoffs.

This is Syracuse’s seventh CHA award of the year. Allie Kelley and Rachel Teslak each have two awards, while Alexandria Weiss won Defender of the Week last week.