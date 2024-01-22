SU’s Alexandria Weiss wins CHA Defenseman of the Week award

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Alexandria Weiss was named College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week, the league announced Monday. It’s her second CHA honor of her career and her first in a Syracuse uniform. Weiss previously won the award for the first week of Jan. 2023, when she played for Mercyhurst.

Weiss, a graduate student, is competing in her first season with the Orange and has contributed as an offensive defenseman while being a strong shot blocker. In SU’s three games from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, the Wisconsin native totaled five blocked shots, two points and four shots.

On Jan. 16 against then-No. 10 St. Lawrence, Weiss assisted on a power play goal by Darci Johal to cut Syracuse’s deficit to one. She also added a blocked shot. On the road at Penn State, Weiss helped lead the Orange to a 3-1 victory over the top team in the CHA. On a first-period power play, Weiss gave Syracuse a 1-0 lead with a goal off assists from Rachel Teslak and Kate Holmes.

In the final game of the weekend, she showed her defensive prowess by recording three blocked shots.

This is the sixth CHA award of the season for SU as Allie Kelley and Teslak each have received two while Nea Tervonen received a Rookie of the Year honor for the final week of Sept. 2023.