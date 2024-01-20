SU men’s rowing announces spring 2024 schedule

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s rowing released its 2024 spring schedule on Friday. SU begins its season in Red Shores, CA, at the Pac-12 Invitational from April 6-7. The Orange will take on No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 13 Stanford, and No. 1 Washington at Lake Lagunita.

For the first time since 2019, Syracuse will host a race at Ten Eyck Boathouse on Onondaga Lake against No. 14 Navy and No. 12 Cornell in the 67th annual Goes Trophy. The Orange has won the past three Goes Trophies.

“We encourage a lot of people – students and community members to come and check us out,” assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Connor Walters said. “The program has been around for 150 years and it is not often we can showcase what we are doing to a wider audience.”

From April 27-28, the Orange will travel to Lake Morey, VT, to compete in the Lake Morey Invite against No. 7 Dartmouth, No. 10 Boston University, and No. 22 Georgetown University. Syracuse clinched its first undefeated cup season since 2008 at the Lake Morey invite last year, winning both the Conlan and Packard Cups.

Syracuse will finish off its season at the Eastern Sprints at Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, MA, on May 19 and the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship in Mercer Lake, NJ, from May 31 to June 2.

Last year, the Orange extended their season all the way to July by making it to the finals of The Temple Cup Challenge for the first time since 1988 at the Henley Royal Regatta in England, losing to Oxford Brookes University by 1.25 lengths.