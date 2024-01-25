SU Food Services issues apology over MLK Dinner social media post

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University Food Services issued an apology over a post it made regarding the university’s 39th Annual MLK Dinner. Before the apology was issued, Food Services deleted the previous post, which detailed the food that was served at the dinner.

The graphic, originally published on Wednesday, stated the catering team served 700 pounds of fried chicken, 150 gallons of lemonade, 100 square feet of chocolate cake, 130 gallons of mac & cheese and 275 dozen corn muffins for the event. To the left of the list was a drawing of Martin Luther King Jr.

“To celebrate our catering colleagues’ contributions to the annual MLK Celebration, we shared a post highlighting some of the foods that were made for the event. We recognize that our content was insensitive, and we regret that our actions have negatively impacted the people we serve every day,” Food Services wrote in the Instagram post published Thursday afternoon.

Food Services added that students, faculty, staff and community members on the MLK Celebration planning committee selected the menu and “worked hard to be inclusive.”

When asked for comment, a university spokesperson directed The Daily Orange to the statement shared by Food Services. Instagram account barstoolcuse posted a screenshot of the original post on Thursday afternoon and, as of 4:30 p.m., it has over 1,000 likes.