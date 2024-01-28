SU dominates faceoffs in 2-1 win over Robert Morris

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

SU’s Tatum White and RMU’s Jersey Phillips locked in at the right faceoff circle in Syracuse’s defensive zone in the final minute with the Orange leading 2-1. Playing with six skaters and an empty net, Robert Morris gained possession and set up its offense.

With the clock ticking under 30 seconds, Shailyn Snow fired a quick shot that was snared by SU goaltender Allie Kelley. Five seconds later, Alaina Giampietro got an opportunity, but again Kelley bodied it up and SU cleared the puck, leading to another faceoff in SU’s defensive zone.

With 21 seconds left, White met Snow in the left faceoff circle. The two fought for the puck before it drifted toward a pile of players near the SU crease. After a squirmish for the puck, it squeezed out towards the neutral zone and SU held off the last effort by RMU as the clock hit zero.

Despite RMU’s last-minute effort to tie, Syracuse’s defense came through, thanks to strong play during and ensuing faceoffs. Syracuse (6-20-2, 3-10-1 College Hockey America) dominated faceoffs all game to win 2-1 over Robert Morris (10-16-0, 7-7-0 CHA). In the 4-3 overtime loss to the Colonials on Friday, Syracuse narrowly won the faceoff battle 40-35. But today, Syracuse won the draws 45-20. White dominated faceoffs all game for the Orange going 25-8 herself. Nea Tervonen, Sarah Thompson and Marielle McHale combined for 20 more wins. Meanwhile, RMU did not have a single player win more than 50% of their draws.

In the first period, SU won the faceoff battle 17-5. It established an early and aggressive offensive attack, leading to the first score of the game by Thompson. RMU committed a penalty, giving SU a player-up advantage.

Syracuse was aggressive to start the power play, peppering Hatch with shots, but the RMU goaltender protected the net. In the minute following the penalty, White won two faceoffs to keep the puck in the RMU defensive zone.

With 21 seconds left in the power play, SU kept the puck in RMU’s zone. Following a strike from Tervonen that was blocked, Thompson put the puck past Hatch to give SU the 1-0 lead. The period ended with Syracuse holding its 1-0 lead. SU’s ability to control the faceoffs led to it also leading in shots on goal 18-11.

Syracuse only led in shots on goal in one period on Friday, and it was during the come-from-behind effort in the third period when it led 17-13. Due to its early success in the draw circles on Saturday, Syracuse led and the offense was creating increased chances to score.

“I think winning draws early, especially the beginning of every period sets the tone,” White said. “We were able to possess pucks, get pucks deep and get on the forecheck, which was a big part of our game today.”

Midway through the second period, the Orange used its faceoff advantage to create for their offense.

At the 10:43 mark of the second period, White and Phillips met in the draw circle and Syracuse won the possession. Four seconds later, Rachel Teslak got an open look to score and fired toward the RMU goal, but it was protected by Hatch.

Three minutes later, McHale won the puck for Syracuse in the draw circle in its defensive zone. The faceoff win led to SU moving the puck up the ice to Heidi Knoll. Knoll worked to create a shot but it was bodied by Hatch. Still, SU was receiving strong looks from its faceoff success.

McHale and Thompson communicated with each other and the rest of the Orange throughout the game to best prepare for faceoffs, Thompson said.

“I think we just really bear down (on faceoffs) and we know what each of us are good at,” Thompson said. “Marielle and I split one backhand and one forehand so we had really great communication tonight. We talked about who’s winning, who’s not and who we’re going up against.”

Tervonen got in on the faceoff success for the Orange with four minutes remaining in the second period. Tervonen was first to the puck in a matchup with Calli Arnold and the puck was forced out of the Syracuse defensive zone and into the neutral zone.

But, this time, Syracuse did not possess the puck for a significant time after winning the faceoff. Moments later, the Colonials got the puck back and Allyson Hebert took the puck into the right circle in the Syracuse defensive zone. Hebert passed it across to Arnold who finished the play for a goal. It was RMU’s first score of the game, tying the contest at 1-1.

The period ended with Syracuse winning the next three faceoffs, with White winning two for the Orange. White’s faceoff win total in the game was single-handedly more than Robert Morris all game.

“(Tatum) was dialed in everywhere,” SU head coach Britni Smith said. “Faceoffs are huge, obviously, but she was just on a different level for us this weekend. She did exactly what we asked her and what our team needs to do to be successful.”

After two periods, Syracuse led faceoffs 34-10, more than doubling RMU in faceoff wins for the second straight period. The SU offense was also generating more scoring chances, leading 34-20 in shots on goal.

Midway through the third period, Thompson netted a shorthanded goal on a breakaway for the Orange. The score propelled SU to a 2-1 lead.

With eight minutes left, McHale won a faceoff for the Orange in their defensive zone that slowed down the momentum of the Colonials, looking to tie the game.

Once SU got the puck in its offensive zone, it continued to win faceoffs to maintain offensive possession.

Robert Morris met Syracuse with a closer faceoff win percentage in the third period as SU 11-10. But, behind continued strong faceoff play and defensive execution late in the game by SU, the Orange held on for a 2-1 win.

“(Faceoffs) were definitely a focus (today),” Smith said. “Every time you go into the draw, it’s ‘win the draw,’ and that takes all five. They did a great job of it tonight, every single period.”