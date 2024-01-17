SU defensive lineman Kevon Darton reportedly enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse defensive lineman Kevon Darton has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Darton, a 5-foot-11, 271-pound nose tackle spent five seasons with the Orange. He was a walk-on for the first three seasons of his SU career before earning a scholarship in the 2022 preseason.

Darton recorded 110 career total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and five sacks at SU. In 2023, Darton recorded career-highs with five sacks and eight tackles for loss. Darton has one more year of eligibility remaining.