Sophie Burrows’ career-high 17 points lifts No. 25 Syracuse to 71-64 win over Boston College

Against North Carolina, Syracuse’s offense struggled in every facet. Star guards Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley couldn’t shoulder the load, secondary scoring options Alyssa Latham and Alaina Rice shot a combined 6-for-22 and the Orange’s bench combined for seven points — their third-lowest total of the season. The Orange’s shortcomings culminated in a blowout Tar Heel win, snapping SU’s eight-game winning streak and spoiling its debut game as a team ranked in the AP Poll.

While most of SU’s struggles persisted against Boston College, there was one key difference: SU’s bench responded to one of its worst games of the season with a 28-point performance. Just under 40% of Syracuse’s 71 points came from its reserves — its second-highest mark of the season.

The Orange’s second unit was led by freshman guard Sophie Burrows, who notched a career-high 17 points. With Fair as the only starter to score in double figures (21 points), Burrows’ play was essential in No. 25 Syracuse’s (12-2, 2-1 ACC) 71-64 bounce-back win over Boston College (9-7, 1-2 ACC). Burrows tied career-highs by playing 33 minutes, making three 3-pointers and connecting on six field goals.

“Coming off the bench, it’s just about bringing the energy, so that was my goal tonight and every night,” Burrows said postgame. “We particularly needed it tonight and I just played into that role.”

Entering tonight’s contest, Burrows had shown flashes of scoring prowess in Syracuse’s non-conference portion of its schedule, but she hadn’t been able to string strong performances together. Across the Orange’s first three games of the season, Burrows was their starting shooting guard in place of the then-injured Woolley.

Throughout that three-game stretch, Burrows averaged 10.7 points per game shooting 13-for-31 from the field and 5-for-17 from 3. Although she struggled with consistency, Burrows especially showed her ability against Central Connecticut on Nov. 10. Burrows scored a then-career-high 13 points, shooting 6-for-10 from the field, but she hadn’t scored in double figures since then.

When Woolley returned, Burrows was moved to the bench and saw her minutes per game fall from 26.7 to 11.0 over the next four games. Across that four-game stretch, Burrows struggled immensely, shooting a combined 0-for-7 from the field and notching just one total point.

But against Northeastern on Dec. 4, Burrows played one of the best games of her young career, shooting 3-for-6 from 3-point range. That shooting prowess is something the Orange have lacked all season, as their 32.2% 3-point percentage entering Sunday’s contest ranked 139th in Division I, per HerHoopStats.

Despite excelling against the Huskies, Burrows’ freshman growing pains were on full display in SU’s ensuing game against Ohio. She shot a career-worst 1-for-9, making none of her attempted five 3-pointers. In two of the Orange’s next three games, Burrows was sidelined for undisclosed reasons before returning against the Tar Heels.

Even with her recent struggles, Burrows stepped up when the Orange needed her most against the Eagles.

With Syracuse trailing 14-13 one minute into the second quarter, Burrows checked into the game for the second time. A minute and a half later, she corralled a miss from Fair before she was fouled and nailed two free throws — her first points of the game — to put SU pack on top 17-16.

From that point, Syracuse closed the half on a 15-6 run as its 3-point shooting energized its offense. SU missed its first eight 3s, including a first quarter miss from Burrows, but midway through the second Fair connected on two 3s, propelling the Orange to a 23-16 lead.

On SU’s next shot attempt, Burrows attempted to join the 3-point barrage but missed. Undeterred by her first two misses, Burrows nailed a catch-and-shoot opportunity from the left corner on SU’s following possession, extending SU’s lead to seven. Late in the half, Burrows notched her second offensive rebound and converted on the opportunity, bringing her to seven points.

At the beginning of the second half, Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack opted to insert Burrows into the starting lineup in place of forward Kyra Wood. Legette-Jack was immediately rewarded by the decision as Burrows drilled a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the arc less than a minute into the third quarter.

Two minutes later, with the Orange leading 41-24, Burrows remained aggressive. After Fair attracted a double team as she drove into the paint, Burrows was left wide-open at the top of the arc. Without hesitation, Burrows nailed a high-arcing catch-and-shoot 3, tying her career-high for 3s made in a game.

Although she was held scoreless for the next 14 minutes, Burrows converted on key baskets in the final minutes of the game. While the Orange held a 20-point lead after her last basket, their lead dwindled down to seven points when Burrows entered the game midway through the fourth.

Two and a half minutes later and with SU leading by nine, Burrows caught an inbounds pass from Fair at the top of the arc. Instead of shooting a 3 on a catch-and-shoot as she had earlier in the game, Burrows put the ball on the deck and rose up near the free throw line, draining the midrange jumper.

As the Eagles continued to fight back over the closing minutes of the game, Burrows corralled a key offensive rebound — her fourth of the game and her seventh of a career-high eight rebounds — before converting on a second-chance shot. Burrows’ 17th-point helped derail any hope of a miraculous Boston College comeback.

“The starters doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be the best finishers,” Legette-Jack said postgame. “If they don’t have the best success offensively that means we gotta put people in that can actually put the ball in the hole.”