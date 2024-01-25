Pro-Palestine actors have more to lose in Hollywood

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Last week, my social media feeds were overtaken by the now-viral TikTok of “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp finally addressing the criticism against him for his pro-Israel views amidst the state’s genocide. Once only known for playing Will Byers on the hit Netflix show, Schnapp, seemingly overnight, became synonymous with modern Zionism. The incident arose after Schnapp handed out stickers reading, “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas = ISIS” with his friends in public. He has also been accused of liking content online that makes fun of Muslims and Palestinians.

Unfortunately, these are common attitudes held by those who engage with Zionism, a political ideology and colonial movement rooted in nationalism that seeks Jewish freedom and self-determination at the expense of Palestinian people, culture, land and life.

Yet while other entertainers like Melissa Barrera and Susan Sarandon have been fired from projects and dropped by their talent agency for speaking out in support of Palestine, Schnapp’s employment at Netflix never wavered. He never saw consequences from executives, only coming forward now that fans are calling for his firing and threatening to boycott the show altogether. Unfortunately, the lack of consequences for claims like Schnapp’s and condemnation for people like Barrera and Sarandon has become a trend. As a result of this, actors who are publicly supporting Palestine at this moment have much more to lose.

Even in the early days of Hollywood, although violence against Palestinians was already happening with displacement and mass exoduses, industry stars like Frank Sinatra, Peter Sellers and Barbra Streisand participated in pro-Israel rallies. Even the Hollywood Bowl held an event to listen to a message from Israel’s then-prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

That’s not to say that every Jewish person in Hollywood or Israel was – or is now – a Zionist, or that violence wasn’t being committed on both sides. However, it’s clear that the United States’ support of Israel on the federal level in the aftermath of World War II and the Holocaust guaranteed the country a powerful ally on the international stage. This likely influenced Hollywood to strengthen the ties between the two nations, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for anyone who chose to speak out.

Both then and now, a big part of what has made it so difficult to criticize Israel is the fear of being labeled as antisemitic. In fact, equating being Jewish with being a Zionist, or equating their suffering with the state, is antisemitic in and of itself. That hasn’t stopped people in positions of power from threatening or firing critics. Actor David Clennon was recently quoted in The Guardian as saying “these same criticisms are made by Israelis themselves – intellectuals and political activists. It’s ironic that there is more open debate about Zionism in Israel than is allowed in Hollywood.”

What we’ve been witnessing the last few months is evidence that there is a double standard in the industry. It’s more than Schnapp or even Amy Schumer; plenty of other pro-Israel actors, even after getting criticism from fans, continue to act in some of our favorite shows, receive job opportunities and maintain their platforms of power and influence. All while those who support Palestine get blacklisted, receive death threats, become victims of smear campaigns, are forced to resign, lose opportunities and, of course, are painted as antisemitic even when it’s not warranted.

The pro-Israel bias could not be more clear.

Yes, there are some instances where people clearly cross a line. Antisemitism remains an ongoing issue, especially in the U.S. In the last year alone, the number of anti-Jewish hate crimes has increased by 37%. But to say that Israel is a settler-colonial state is not antisemitic. To say that Palestinians have been colonized and deserve to live in the land they are indigenous to is not antisemitic. Criticism is not always oppression and until Hollywood learns that, there will never be any change.

It’s hard to see this system of silencing in real time and not feel pessimistic about the fragile state of free speech and political activism in the industry. The truth is, however, we have power as content consumers.

Now more than ever, there’s proof that what we consume and support – and what we don’t – is an intentional, political choice that has an impact.

I’ll be standing up alongside those who are putting their career on the line to make a difference, who are unafraid of speaking up for people experiencing oppression and death in mass numbers. Because whether we like it or not, we’re all contending with a system of fear and control. What matters is whether we fight against it or let it ride.

Sofia Aguilar is a first-year grad student in the Library and Information Science program. Her column appears weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].