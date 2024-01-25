Opponent Preview: What to know before No. 22 SU’s rematch versus No. 15 Notre Dame

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse is off to its best start to a season since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013.

It’s currently riding a five-game winning streak — including a victory over then-No. 15 Florida State — that started on Jan. 4, boosting SU to No. 22 on the AP Poll. Point guard Dyaisha Fair, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, has dropped 20-plus points in every game of the streak, highlighted by a season-high 31 against FSU. The Orange sit atop the ACC with a 6-1 conference record and are 11-0 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Emerging back into the national limelight, the Orange play in a venue they’ve historically faltered in: Purcell Pavilion. Syracuse travels to South Bend, Indiana, to face Notre Dame Thursday night. Earlier in the campaign, the Orange defeated the Fighting Irish in their biggest win to date under head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Heading into their rematch, both teams reside in the top 25 and boast top-three individual scoring leaders in the conference.

Here’s everything to know about No. 15 Notre Dame (14-3, 5-2 ACC) before its second matchup of the season against No. 22 Syracuse (16-2, 6-1 ACC):

All-time series

Notre Dame leads 38-4.

Last time they played…

SU bested ND 86-81 on Dec. 31, 2023. The two sides went through a back and forth affair for the majority of the contest, but Fair was the catalyst behind sealing the victory. She dropped 27 points and hit three late-game 3-pointers to give the Orange a commanding advantage with time winding down.

Syracuse did struggle during the game, turning the ball over a season-worst 28 times. SU took down the Fighting Irish with a combination of Fair’s performance and a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double from Alyssa Latham. Notre Dame freshman phenom and top-five national scoring leader Hannah Hidalgo totaled 32 points and seven steals, yet SU allowed limited secondary production from ND.

Cindy Zhang | Digital Design Director

The Fighting Irish report

Notre Dame is a top 10 scoring offense, top five in margin of victory and, per HerHoopStats, the No. 7 rated defense in the country. The Fighting Irish rank fourth in a loaded ACC and are the second-highest nationally ranked team in the conference.

Their resume makes SU’s first upset all the more impressive. Still, the Orange are facing a much-different squad than they did in December. Of course, ND’s led by Hidalgo, whose 23.9 points per game rank tied-No. 4 in the nation. But the return of junior guard Sonia Citron, who missed nine games due to a right leg injury, makes Notre Dame even more dangerous. The 3-point marksman averages 18.9 points per game and shoots 41.9% from deep.

The Fighting Irish also feature secondary scorers Maddy Westbeld (13.8 points per game) and Anna DeWolfe (22 made 3s) to provide their backcourt duo some depth. And as much as it makes you pay defensively, ND also averages the sixth-most steals per contest (12.4) in the country, according to HerHoopStats.

How Syracuse beats Notre Dame

It’s difficult to beat a great team twice. But the Orange have the pieces to do it, and it starts on defense.

Syracuse will need Fair’s expected heroics. Where SU gained the most ground against ND the first time around, though, was forcing a litany of giveaways. According to HerHoopStats, the Fighting Irish average the 21st-fewest turnovers per game (20.7). Though in its loss to the Orange, ND coughed the ball up a season-worst 24 times — also the most giveaways SU has forced.

The Orange need their aggressive guards in Fair, Alaina Rice and Georgia Woolley to invade passing lanes and stay in front of Hidalgo and Citron to force on-ball steals. Last time the two teams met, Syracuse forced Notre Dame’s offense out of rhythm late and capitalized with Fair drilling dagger 3s. Thursday evening, SU needs more of the same to upset ND again.

Stat to know: 0 away wins

Since Jan. 16, 1988, Syracuse has faced Notre Dame 42 times. 19 of those opportunities have come on the road. Yet, the Orange have never defeated the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

The history of this matchup is very one-sided — three of SU’s four all-time wins against ND have been since the 2019-20 season. Though with a win already under their belt versus the Fighting Irish, the Orange have a prime chance to deliver their first-ever road victory over ND.

Player to watch: Sonia Citron, guard, No. 11

Yes, Hidalgo is one of the best players in the world. But in Syracuse’s previous victory over Notre Dame, Citron didn’t play due to a right leg injury she suffered on Nov. 17, 2023, against Northwestern — which caused her to miss nine games.

Citron returned to ND’s starting lineup on Jan. 7 and after averaging 20.3 points per game before sustaining an injury, and she hasn’t missed a beat upon returning. Across her last five games, she’s hit three or more 3-pointers in three contests. She dropped 28 points in a Jan. 18 win over Virginia. Citron’s impact has helped Notre Dame to a four-game winning streak heading into its matchup with Syracuse.

The Orange will have their hands full in South Bend. The Fighting Irish’s high-octane backcourt of Hidalgo and Citron could prove difficult for SU to overcome.