Opponent Preview: What to know ahead of Clemson

Syracuse has responded well from its 75-51 loss on Jan. 4 to North Carolina — SU’s worst defeat since falling by 25 to NC State in last year’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. In their last two games, the Orange narrowly bested Boston College and blew out Wake Forest by 21.

Through 15 games, Syracuse has proved itself to be one of the top offenses in the country, averaging 78.5 points per game (27th-most in Division I). And defensively, it has steadily improved from 2022-23, giving up six fewer points on average. Though SU’s one true blemish — UNC — may stand out, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s group has displayed clear improvement just a season and a half into her tenure.

Up next for the Orange is a matchup with Clemson, losers of its last three games. The Tigers allow the most points per contest in the ACC (69.6). Their weak defense could bode well for SU star guard Dyaisha Fair, who is 14 points away from breaking the 3,000 career points mark.

Here’s everything to know about Clemson (8-8, 1-3 ACC) before it takes on Syracuse (13-2, 3-1 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome Sunday afternoon:

All-time series

SU leads 11-2.

Last time they played…

The Orange traveled to South Carolina to face the Tigers on Jan. 8, 2023. After Clemson started hot, leading 27-20 through one quarter, Syracuse outscored it by 15 in the second frame en route to a 91-77 victory — SU’s third ACC win of 2022-23.

Five players finished in double figures for the Orange, including Asia Strong, Teisha Hyman, Dariauna Lewis and Georgia Woolley. But Fair was the main catalyst behind the victory, dropping a team-best 27 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3.

The Tigers report

Clemson enters Sunday on a three-game skid with all conference losses. Helmed by sixth-year head coach Amanda Butler, the Tigers were coming off their best defensive season in Butler’s tenure, allowing 62.8 points per game and under 30% shooting from long range. Yet this season, Clemson’s defense is the worst in the conference and the 89th-worst in the nation. It gives up nearly seven more points per game and opponents are shooting 6.0% better on 3-pointers.

The Tigers do have a potent scoring attack, led by graduate forward Amari Robinson’s 17.1 points per game. They average 73.8 per contest as a team (61st in D-I). Still, their defense has limited them. Clemson gives up field goals at a high rate, with opponents registering a 48.8% effective shooting percentage, per HerHoopStats. Plus, 33.4% of the Tigers’ points allowed come from behind the 3-point line.

They also have issues defending inside, lacking potent shot blockers. Clemson averages just 1.6 blocks per game, contrary to SU’s 4.9. According to HerHoopStats, the Tigers’ block rate of 4.0% is the 16th-lowest in the country.

How Syracuse beats Clemson

Clemson is nearly a perfect opponent for Syracuse: A team with a just-above-average offense that SU should fare well against, and a bottom-tier defense. Scorers like Fair, Woolley, Alyssa Latham and Alaina Rice — who all average at least 11 points — can take advantage of the Tigers’ shortcomings and get SU off to a quick start.

Though, as Legette-Jack said after their loss to North Carolina, the Orange aren’t a team that should be letting it loose from 3. It’s not their game. Instead, Syracuse can take the physical route versus Clemson.

Fair and Rice typically get consistent penetration in the lane and finish well at the rim. And forwards like Latham and Kyra Wood, who both shoot at least 55% from the field, should control the paint all evening, considering the Tigers are missing a rim protector.

Stat to know: 124 3-pointers allowed

Clemson has let opponents reign from beyond the arc all season long. Through their first 16 games, the Tigers have given up 124 3-pointers, the 12th-worst mark in the country. Syracuse has allowed 91 3s, fifth-best in the ACC, and it makes opponents pay on the offensive end.

The Orange are in the top 75 in the nation in 3-point attempts and they convert 31.6% clip from three. But they’re led by a marksman in Fair, who has made the most 3s thus far in the ACC with 47. SU should be looking to take advantage of Fair’s volume shooting from beyond the arc to bury the Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Player to watch: Amari Robinson, forward, No. 5

A reigning Second Team All-ACC honoree, Robinson is showing out again in 2023-24. The graduate student has compiled an average of 17.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, both team highs. Robinson is a versatile forward, too, converting at a career-best 40.5% clip from three on 37 attempts.

Syracuse’s frontcourt will have their hands full Sunday matching up against Robinson. Latham, Wood and Saniaa Wilson may be tasked with often stepping out to the perimeter to defend her, while Clemson will also be looking to feed Robinson below the basket.