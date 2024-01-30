Opponent Preview: What to know about SU’s 2nd matchup with Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse bounced back from a loss to Florida State in a 77-65 win over NC State Saturday. J.J. Starling led four double-digit SU scorers with a career-high 26 points while Judah Mintz added 20 along with nine assists.

Holding a comfortable 38-22 advantage at halftime, Syracuse never let the Wolfpack get too close. With 2:12 remaining in the contest, Dennis Parker Jr. made a layup to draw NC State within nine, but four Starling free throws and a breakaway dunk from Quadir Copeland closed out the game.

The Orange travel to Boston College next, looking to complete their season sweep of the Eagles after winning the first matchup 69-59 at home. BC enters off of a 61-58 victory over Notre Dame, which snapped a two-game losing streak to North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Here’s everything you need to know before Syracuse (14-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) takes on Boston College (12-8, 3-6 ACC):

All-time series

Syracuse leads 58-26.

Last time they played…

Syracuse picked up a 69-59 win over Boston College at the JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 10. It held the visitors to a season-low 22 points at halftime but weathered a furious BC comeback in the second.

Led by Claudell Harris Jr. and Devin McGlockton, the Eagles cut into SU’s 32-22 cushion before Prince Aligbe converted a go-ahead layup to give Boston College a 50-49 advantage with 7:27 left. From there, Syracuse inched away as BC’s offense mustered just nine points down the stretch.

SU forward Chris Bell registered a game-high 20 points and Mintz tacked on 10. Maliq Brown scored 19 while holding reigning ACC Most Improved Player Quinten Post to zero points.

KenPom odds

Boston College has a 58% chance of winning, with a projected score of 76-74.

Cole Ross | Digital Design Editor

The Eagles report

Boston College executes a safe style of play by running through its set plays on every trip and taking good care of the basketball. The Eagles prefer to go 4-out, with Post situated at either elbow as their lone weapon inside the perimeter, often relying on him to spark the offense.

Throughout conference play this season, however, BC has enjoyed balanced scoring, averaging four double-digit options. Aside from Post’s 16.6 points per game, Charleston Southern transfer Harris Jr. averages 14.1 and is a reliable floor general. Sophomore McGlockton has found his role as Boston College’s glue guy and comes into Tuesday’s matchup off a team-high 15 points to fuel its win over Notre Dame.

Joining Post and McGlockton in BC’s starting frontcourt is 6-foot-7 Aligbe. In his first outing against Syracuse, Aligbe posted 10 points and seven rebounds while proving to be a handful down low facing the smaller Justin Taylor. Though Aligbe doesn’t have an outside jumper, SU’s wings will need to contain his inside presence. He shoots 43.6% from the field and notched 14 versus North Carolina on Jan. 20.

How Syracuse beats Boston College

Syracuse’s victory over BC in its first meeting this year stemmed from Brown’s defense on Post. At the JMA Wireless Dome, the Boston College star finished scoreless and committed a season-worst seven turnovers before fouling out. Brown will need to do the same on Saturday.

Though Taylor has continued to struggle from outside, Bell and Starling have found their stroke. The two combined for seven made 3’s — on 47% shooting — against NC State last time out and are enjoying a plethora of looks. Head coach Adrian Autry has praised Mintz’s selflessness and his ability to pick out SU shooters as of late, a trend the Orange should look to extend at Conte Forum.

Syracuse will also need to continue its prowess in transition after forcing the Eagles into 22 turnovers on Jan. 10, which translated into 28 points. The Orange are at their best on the break, and with Benny Williams’ rebounding as of late — tallying 13 boards in his last two contests — SU can force a cough-up and start its offense through Mintz and Starling before BC’s defense gets set.

Stat to know: 35.5%

Despite Boston College sitting at eighth in the ACC averaging 7.7 3-point makes per game, it allows opponents to can 3s at a 35.5% rate — which ranks second-to-last in the ACC. Miscommunicated switches off of opposition screens is the likely culprit.

Though the Orange average a middling 32.5% mark from 3, and recently put up a dreadful 1-for-14 performance when hosting Florida State in a defeat on Jan. 23, Starling and Bell’s streaky shooting could capitalize on a struggling BC perimeter defense Saturday.

Player to watch: Devin McGlockton, forward, No. 21

McGlockton has gradually become one of Boston College’s best offensive weapons this season. He’s started all 20 games of the Eagles’ games and averages 10.6 points per game, including a 30-point outburst against Georgia Tech on Jan. 6 and nine double-digit scoring performances altogether. Despite BC’s 69-59 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 10, McGlockton totaled 15 points and 14 rebounds.