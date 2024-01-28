Observations from Syracuse’s win over NC State: Lockdown defense, Chris Bell’s offense

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After Syracuse saw its two-game winning streak snapped at the hands of a Florida State second-half run resulting in an 85-69 win, the Orange welcomed NC State on Saturday. The Wolfpack came off a 6-point loss to Virginia on the road.

Both sides traded baskets with one another early on before an Orange 11-0 run in the first half separated the two teams. By the midway point, Syracuse led by 16 points. The Orange never saw the lead dissipate, as four Syracuse players finished in double-figures, led by J.J. Starling’s career-high 26 helping the Orange defeat the Wolfpack 77-65.

At halftime, Syracuse added Dave Bing, former SU basketball player and Jim Boeheim teammate, to the Ring of Honor. Bing, who is considered to be one of the top 50 greatest players in NBA history, also had a business career and political career as Mayor of Detroit.

Here are some observations from Syracuse’s (14-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win over NC State (13-7, 5-4 ACC):

J.J. Starling, Chris Bell’s fuel first-half

Starling had 10 of the first 14 points for Syracuse in just eight and half minutes into the game. Starling opened up the scoring for the game with a midrange bucket, before scoring a 3 on Syracuse’s next scoring chance.

Starling has had strong performances as of late, dropping 17 at Pittsburgh and 22 against Miami. Versus the Hurricanes, he went 6-of-10 from deep, and against NC State, he finished with four 3-pointers. On one play, Judah Mintz found Starling on the right wing for the catch-and-shoot 3.

During the Orange’s 11-0 run in the middle of the first half, Bell hit back-to-back 3s, one right in front of the NC State bench in the left corner and the other on the right wing. The bucket put Syracuse up 26-18 as NC State called a timeout.

The timeout didn’t do much to kill Syracuse’s momentum. Chris Bell capitalized on a Wolfpack turnover with a windmill dunk. Then, on the fast break, Starling scored a layup while drawing a blocking foul on Michael O’Connell. Bell and Starling combined for 25 of the Orange’s first-half points.

Lockdown defense on NC State

Much of Syracuse’s ability to develop a large lead early into the second half stemmed from its ability to create turnovers, get steals and make tough Wolfpack shots. In the first half, Maliq Brown poked the ball loose multiple times and Mintz picked off a pass after initially getting shoved down.

Bell’s windmill dunk also came as a result of an Orange steal. On a different defensive play, DJ Burns Jr. tried to back down Brown. He tried to pass the ball crosscourt, but Brown blocked it, sending it into the first few rows of fans.

A few minutes into the second half, Burn Jr.s’ pass was intercepted by Mintz, who had gotten his then fourth steal of the evening. Mintz spearheaded the offensive transition, dishing a deep pass to Brown, who was sprinting toward the basket. Brown collected it, then kicked out to Starling. Starling drilled the 3 and NC State called timeout as it trailed 49-28.

Syracuse kept NC State quiet throughout the game, holding the Wolfpack to just 35.8% shooting from the field, its third worst mark on the season.

Getting to the free-throw line

With Syracuse’s lack of height in the front court, much of its play down low comes from the guards, like Mintz, driving into the lane and picking up the fouls. NC State finished with 23 personal fouls against the Orange.

On a simple pick-and-roll play between Mintz and Brown, Mintz found Brown cutting to the basket. Brown drew the easy foul, but missed the free throws. Syracuse finished 20-of-32 from the free-throw line, where Mintz had 14 of them. The Orange were already in the bonus just over eight minutes into the second half.

Just over midway into the second half, Quadir Copeland drove down the lane, approaching Burns. He readjusted to get his layup in, while drawing the foul. Copeland went 1-of-2 at the charity stripe to extend the Syracuse lead to 19.

Later, NC State had trimmed the lead to 11 with just over five minutes remaining. Mintz drew a foul among a trip of Wolfpack defenders, which put Syracuse in the double bonus. He made 1-of-2 at the line. Then, Starling drilled a 3 on SU’s next possession.