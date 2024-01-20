Miyuka Kimoto, Shiori Ito lead Syracuse to 1st win of 2024 season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Miyuka Kimoto didn’t expect to be Syracuse’s No. 1 player when she stepped into Drumlins Country Club Saturday morning. But when she arrived, SU head coach Younes Limam put her in the position, placing her against Army’s top singles and doubles players.

“Before the matches, I was nervous,” Kimoto said. “I didn’t expect to play as the No. 1 (player) but once I got on the court, I just (took a deep breath).”

Despite stepping into an unknown role, Kimoto thrived in Syracuse’s opening match of the 2024 season, helping Syracuse (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a dominant 7-0 victory over Army (0-1, 0-0 Patriot League). It was a clean sweep across the board, as the Orange won all nine of its matches (six singles matches and three doubles).

To start Saturday’s match, Kimoto along with Shiori Ito took a commanding 4-0 lead in the first and only set of their doubles match against Army’s Paige Herremans and Cooper Jackson. As Syracuse seemed to be heavily in control, Herremans and Jackson came storming back, winning the next three games to cut the Orange’s lead to just one game.

“You have to give them (credit). They played well,” Kimoto said. “We just (tried) to stay positive and play aggressive.”

Ito and Kimoto knew they needed to regroup. The duo changed their strategy and returned to form – winning the next two games and taking care of Army’s top tandem in a 6-3 victory.

“We (needed) to be more aggressive,” Ito said. “I was too hesitant to approach (the net).”

Ito and Kimoto are both juniors from Japan and have risen through the Syracuse ranks together. Being together for as long as they have has helped grow their chemistry as doubles partners.

Following a doubles win, Ito and Kimoto carried momentum into a dominant showing in their singles matches. Kimoto – as the Orange’s No. 1 singles player – faced Jackson. As the two had just played against each other in the doubles match, they were familiar with each other’s game.

Kimoto won in straight sets, winning the first 6-3 and the second 6-2.

“(Cooper’s) serve was (really) good,” Kimoto said. “I had to stay focused on my own serves (to win those games).”

For Ito, Limam placed her in the No. 6 slot where she would face Army’s Paulina Feoli. Ito, like Kimoto, won in straight sets, winning 6-0 and 6-1.

Despite Syracuse’s dominant effort, it must continue to improve throughout the season if it wants to compete with the top teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange are coming off a season in which it got off to a hot start but struggled to stay consistent down the stretch.

“We are always trying to make sure we come in and play with a lot of intensity and a sense of urgency,” Limam said. “In doubles, we still want to get more aggressive. We want to go in and make things happen.”