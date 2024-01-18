Miami’s Norchad Omier inspires as lone Nicaraguan D-I basketball player

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Following a successful high school career at Colegio Adventista de Bluefields in his hometown of Bluefield, Nicaragua, Norchad Omier planned on continuing his basketball career by playing professionally in Mexico. But prior to making the trip, Omier attended the Miami Tropics’ developmental basketball camp in Miami.

At the camp, Omier thrived, grabbing the attention of the team’s president and head coach Art “Pilin” Alvarez. After the camp ended, Alvarez met with Omier, knowing of his plans to sign professionally in Mexico. He set up a one-on-one meeting with Omier and told him to bring his contract and airline ticket.

While Omier thought it would be an ordinary meeting, Alvarez had other plans.

“I told him let me see the contract and the airline ticket,” Alvarez said. “In front of him (Omier), I tore the airline ticket and tore the contract. He looked at me like I was nuts.”

Alvarez told Omier he wanted him to play for his newly formed postgraduate school – Miami Prep, which was created to educate international players and help them develop their basketball careers.

Knowing Alvarez’s background in developing basketball players, Omier agreed to play for Alvarez. After his career at Miami Prep and a two-year stint at Arkansas State, Omier is back in South Florida, playing for the University of Miami. He leads the Hurricanes in points per game with 17.2 while becoming the first-ever Nicaraguan Division-1 basketball player.

Omier’s trust in Alvarez stemmed from his past coaching tenures. At Miami Christian (FL), Alvarez helped develop over 300 D-1 players and former NBA players J.J. Barea and O.J. Mayo.

Under Alvarez, Omier shined through his scoring and rebounding ability– averaging 26.7 points and 20 rebounds per game. But he wasn’t getting much notice from D-1 programs, where Omier aspired to play. That was until Miami Prep faced off against IMG Academy, led by current 76ers forward Kenyon Martin Jr. in the 2020 Beach Blast Tournament.

Omier more than held his own, scoring 40 points and 17 rebounds in the game despite a loss. This led Omier to garner attention from Arkansas State head coach Mike Balado, who had strong ties to Miami by growing up in the area and playing at St. Thomas University. His coaching career led him to be an assistant coach at Louisville – where he worked with multiple elite rebounders.

Balado saw a similar skill set in Omier.

“I compare him to the rebounders of Kenneth Faried and Montrezl Harrell, who I coached at Louisville,” Balado said. “He is at that level, if not better. His timing and what he does rebounding the ball, one of the best I’ve ever coached and ever seen.”

Omier’s transition to the D-1 level was seamless, winning the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year. Ormier made First Team All-Conference – averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. In his freshman year, Omier also found his way back to his Nicaraguan heritage.

He found a lifelong friend in his first year with the Red Wolves. Point guard Caleb London and Omier became more than teammates as freshmen as they also were roommates – creating a relationship where Omier could share his heritage with London – even leading them to refer to each other as “hermanos.”

“Obviously Norchad speaks Spanish, and I’m in Spanish class,” London said. “My roommate is a native Spanish speaker. He’s going to teach me how to speak Spanish. So that’s why we always called each other ‘hermanos.’”

As a young basketball player in Nicaragua, Omier took a substantial risk by staying in the United States. Although he was away from home, his goal to represent his home country never went away. In 2021, Omier got the opportunity in the summer to play for the Nicaragua national team. Joining him would be a familiar face – Balado served as an assistant coach on the Nicaraguan staff.

Balado and Omier knew of the connection while together at Arkansas State. Balado, like Omier, is fluent in Spanish and they’ve used the connection on the court. Balado recalls an out-of-bounds play against Texas State where he told Omier in Spanish to keep a hand off rather than pass it on. Omier listened and kept the ball before dunking it.

The summer in Nicaragua brought Balado and Ormier’s relationship to a different level. Omier’s coach met his family and saw where he’s from while in Nicaragua.

Omier left Nicaragua as a basketball player who didn’t even plan to play in the United States. Just a few short years later, he returned as an inspiration to his nation.

“Walking into a pro game, everyone was cheering when he walked in,” Balado said. “He was a country hero. I’m just happy a kid from Bloomsfields, Nicaragua can get that ovation.”