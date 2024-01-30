Jake Stevens earns Preseason 1st Team All-ACC selection

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse midfielder Jake Stevens was named to the preseason All-ACC team after it was announced on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after Stevens was named to the Inside Lacrosse All-American First-team. Stevens was the lone representative for Syracuse alongside Andrew McAdorey (Duke), Griffin Schutz (Virginia) and Eric Dobson (Notre Dame).

After four seasons at Princeton, Stevens’ brings valuable experience to the Syracuse midfield. Stevens finished his career at Princeton with 58 goals and 11 assists in just 50 appearances — including a career-high 24 goals in 2023. He scored two goals in a 16-13 loss against Syracuse on April 8, 2023. The midfielder’s performances earned him an All Ivy-League Tournament team selection.

Stevens transferred to the Orange alongside former teammate Alex English. The duo brings a strong offensive presence to the Syracuse midfield, something it lacked last season.

“They’re two midfielders with the skillset that we really needed,” Syracuse head coach Gary Gait said during media availability on Jan. 24. “They’re guys that can play on the wings, on faceoffs, guys that can play some defense if they need to. That’s something we didn’t have a lot of, so we’re feeling pretty good to have those guys.”