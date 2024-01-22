Georgia Woolley stars in Syracuse’s win over Pittsburgh

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Georgia Woolley frantically searched for open space late in the third quarter. She cut toward the top of the key to grab Dyaisha Fair’s attention. After Fair didn’t look her way, Woolley darted into the right corner, jumping up and down and calling for a feed from Alaina Rice. Once the possession ended in a Kyra Wood put-back, Woolley instantly broke into a full-court press.

With Syracuse up 50-43, Woolley wanted to seal a victory over Pittsburgh. She was already riding a hot hand. She just needed the chance to deliver. When Woolley got the ball next, she didn’t hesitate to let it fly.

Moving up top from the left wing, Woolley received a pass from Fair. She turned and released a 3-pointer with Pitt’s Marley Washenitz closing in. Woolley kept her follow-through as she watched the ball float through the hoop — her third 3 of the afternoon — to give the Orange a 10-point cushion.

Woolley’s steady shooting performance ignited Syracuse (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) to its 72-59 win over Pittsburgh (6-13, 0-6 ACC). She finished Sunday with 20 points on 8-for-18 shooting from the field and three 3-pointers. It was the most points Woolley’s scored since Dec. 18, when she dropped a season-high 23 against Cornell.

More importantly, it broke a shooting drought for Woolley while providing a glimpse into what a backcourt of Fair, Rice and Woolley can do when all three are clicking at once.

“I know that we’re really good when those three play together,” SU head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said postgame, “but it hasn’t been for awhile. I think that we’re right where we need to be (in terms of) getting better.”

Woolley struggled from the floor in all but one of her previous six appearances. The lone efficient contest, 7-for-10 shooting and 15 points against Wake Forest, was overshadowed by shooting 1-for-10 in a loss to North Carolina and mustering just six points against both Boston College and Florida State.

Across the six-game span, which ran from Dec. 31 to Jan. 18, Woolley went just 1-for-17 from 3. Her willingness to shoot from range was suppressed, too, totaling just two 3-point attempts against Clemson on Jan. 14 and zero four days later versus FSU.

Though some of her suppressed three-point shooting likely came from her injured right hand, an injury she re-aggravated in SU’s win over Clemson.

Woolley played with a wrap on her hand against FSU on Jan. 18, which Legette-Jack said hindered her shooting ability.

“We’re trying to nourish that through the season,” Legette-Jack said of Woolley. “I know that she needs to play more, wants to play more and I want her out (there) because her IQ for the game is ridiculous.”

Yet any concerns raised due to Woolley’s injury were wiped away Sunday. The Australian was cool, calm, collected and aggressive against the Panthers. She pulled up for jumpers and penetrated the lane whenever opportunities presented themselves in the first half. In the second, she cashed in from 3 as Fair often dished to her on the perimeter.

On Syracuse’s first possession, Woolley hauled in a pass from Fair and pump-faked a 3, baiting Aislin Malcolm to contest. Woolley created space and drove the lane, rising up within the paint and sinking a close-range jumpshot for SU’s first points of the day.

Woolley’s scoring kept the Orange in the game against the Panthers in a rather lackluster first quarter. She dropped six of SU’s 12 opening-quarter points, including a fast break lay-in and a mid-range jumper.

Her last few games, Woolley played passive. On Sunday, she attacked. On one play early in the second, Woolley trailed Rice, who brought the ball upcourt and bounced her a feed on the left wing. Woolley immediately crossed over, charged inside and leapt up, creating space for a short-range jumper which she nailed. A few possessions later, Woolley ran stride for stride with Fair on a fast break. The point guard found Woolley for a lay-in, giving the Orange a 21-20 lead at the time.

The bucket capped off an 11-point opening half for Woolley. During the final 20 minutes, though, she did all of her damage from beyond the arc.

Over one minute into the third, Fair sprinted upcourt with possession in transition. Woolley followed, and Fair noticed her backcourt mate calling for the ball. Fair dribbled inside, appearing to drive, but instead kicked out to an uncovered Woolley who drained a long 3.

Forty-seven seconds later, a behind-the-back move from Fair gave space for a wide-open Woolley beyond the left-wing arc. Woolley received the ensuing feed and drilled her second 3-pointer of the game, putting Syracuse up 41-28.

On an afternoon where the Panthers (2-for-14 from 3) couldn’t keep up with the Orange (10-for-31) from beyond the arc, Woolley helped pace SU to a victory. Her persistent off-ball movement allowed her to free up along the perimeter. She executed by hitting key shots to prevent Pitt from sustaining a major comeback and rid her own cold shooting streak.

Speaking to the media after Syracuse’s win over Pitt, Legette-Jack reflected on Woolley’s performance by remembering the praise of UConn head coach Geno Auriemma. According to Legette-Jack, Auriemma complemented SU’s trio of Fair, Rice and Woolley after the two sides held a closed-door scrimmage in October 2023.

“‘You have a very good 1-2-3 punch,’” Legette-Jack recalled Auriemma telling her.

Though the head coach is well aware of the capabilities the three have while all playing at their best, Legette-Jack appreciated Auriemma’s words. And Woolley’s performance reminded her of them.

“Hearing it from somebody that’s a seasoned vet who won multiple national titles says a lot about what we’re trying to do,” Legette-Jack said.